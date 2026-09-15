ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Will Definitely Have UCC, Says Law Minister Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday said the Uniform Civil Code is a "big resolution" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and could be implemented in the national capital if Delhi is included among the states listed for implementation.

Mishra's comments came days after Home Minister Amit Shah said that 21 NDA-governed states would implement the UCC by 2029. The Delhi minister was responding to the media on the sidelines of the 'Hindi Diwas and Vande Mataram Samman Samaroh' organised by Nyay Bhasha Bharti at the Delhi High Court.

"Uniform Civil Code is a big resolution, the fulfilment of which has been announced repeatedly, and now the Home Minister has fixed a deadline. The bill will be implemented in all the NDA-ruled states by 2029. if Delhi is included in it, then UCC will definitely be implemented in Delhi," he said.