Delhi Will Definitely Have UCC, Says Law Minister Kapil Mishra
Mishra spoke to the media on the Hindi Diwas and Vande Mataram Samman Samaroh organised by Nyay Bhasha Bharti at the Delhi High Court.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday said the Uniform Civil Code is a "big resolution" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and could be implemented in the national capital if Delhi is included among the states listed for implementation.
Mishra's comments came days after Home Minister Amit Shah said that 21 NDA-governed states would implement the UCC by 2029. The Delhi minister was responding to the media on the sidelines of the 'Hindi Diwas and Vande Mataram Samman Samaroh' organised by Nyay Bhasha Bharti at the Delhi High Court.
"Uniform Civil Code is a big resolution, the fulfilment of which has been announced repeatedly, and now the Home Minister has fixed a deadline. The bill will be implemented in all the NDA-ruled states by 2029. if Delhi is included in it, then UCC will definitely be implemented in Delhi," he said.
Strongly reinforcing the statements made by the Union Home Minister and the party's ideological agenda, Mishra said, "Look, I will say, absolutely without a doubt, this is both a declaration by the Home Minister and a pledge of the Bharatiya Janata Party. We have seen the government functioning under our Prime Minister's leadership, and one by one, all the promises made to the people of India and to the nation are being fulfilled."
He said that following the abrogation of Article 370 and the resolution of issues like 'Triple Talaq,' the government's confidence regarding the UCC is "at an all-time high."
Mishra emphasised the national capital "cannot remain untouched by this major transformation". "The UCC is a major pledge for which repeated announcements have been made. Naturally, Delhi is included in this discourse. This policy will inevitably be implemented in Delhi."
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