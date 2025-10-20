ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Wakes Up To Toxic Air On Diwali Morning; Overall AQI 'Very Poor'

A dense layer of fog blankets the city as air quality dips to the ‘very poor’ category, reducing visibility, in Noida on Sunday ( IANS )

New Delhi: The national capital woke up to a layer of smog on Diwali morning with the city's air quality index (AQI) slipping into the "very poor" category, as it crossed the 300-mark.

According to the SAMEER app by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an overall AQI of 339 at 9 am. Data from around 38 monitoring stations showed that most parts of the city reported air quality levels above 300.

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 414, and Wazirpur 412, both being among the stations where air quality remained in the "severe" category.

Several other locations, including Bawana (369), Pusa (371), and Ashok Vihar (394), also reported "very poor" air quality, while a few areas such as Sri Aurobindo Marg (165) and DTU (198) recorded relatively better readings.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".