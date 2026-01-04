Over 70 Trains Delayed, Air Travel Hit As Dense Fog Envelops Delhi
The city recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
Published : January 4, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Several flights were delayed, and rail services were affected after dense fog enveloped the national capital. Several trains to and from Delhi are running hours behind schedule, causing inconvenience to passengers.
According to Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, approximately 74 trains are currently affected due to dense fog. The situation is being continuously monitored.
The city recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the air quality settled in the 'poor' category. A cold wave is expected to affect isolated places in the city between Saturday and January 6, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature drops by 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.5 degrees Celsius below the average temperature. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius; Palam 6.8 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 7.6 degrees Celsius, Ridge 8.9 degrees Celsius; and Ayanagar 6.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD data showed.
The relative humidity was recorded at 92 per cent at 8.30 am. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 299 at 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. The weather office has predicted that the maximum temperature will settle at 17 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that the passengers travelling through northern India may face minor disruptions in air travel due to poor visibility caused by dense fog and severe cold wave conditions.
"Passengers travelling through Northern India may experience minor disruptions as weather-related visibility conditions affect airport operations. This could lead to flight delays or extended holding times at select airports. Travellers are requested to check flight status with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport. Please allow additional buffer time and follow instructions issued by airlines and airport authorities," AAI stated in a post on X.
The advisory comes amid a widespread cold wave gripping large parts of north, central and eastern India, significantly disrupting daily life and transport services. Dense fog has reduced visibility across several states, slowing road traffic and disrupting rail and air operations.
In Uttarakhand, the holy city of Haridwar experienced thick fog and biting cold, with cold winds prevailing throughout the morning. Vehicular movement on national highways slowed considerably due to reduced visibility. The cold wave has intensified across the state, with higher reaches witnessing snowfall.
Kedarnath Dham has also received heavy snowfall since Friday afternoon, blanketing the temple and surrounding areas. The harsh weather has slowed ongoing reconstruction work at the shrine due to extreme cold and snow accumulation. Uttar Pradesh continued to reel under fog and cold wave conditions. Prayagraj was engulfed in dense fog, while visibility dropped sharply in Ayodhya. Varanasi continued to experience a persistent cold wave.
In Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior was blanketed by fog as cold conditions tightened their grip. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Warning for several districts, including Khurda and Cuttack, where visibility reportedly dropped to as low as 50 metres in many areas.
Winter conditions also intensified in Jammu and Kashmir. The Kashmir Valley continued to experience a cold wave, with temperatures dipping further, even as tourists were seen at Srinagar's Dal Lake. Heavy snowfall persisted in the Pir Panjal ranges of Poonch, worsening conditions in higher altitudes.
AAI has urged passengers to allow additional buffer time and to follow instructions from airlines and airport authorities as winter weather continues to disrupt travel across the region.
Train delayed at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station
- 12649 Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express – 2 hours 40 minutes late.
- 12953 August Kranti Rajdhani Express – 1 hour 18 minutes late.
- 22221 Mumbai–Hazrat Nizamuddin Express – 1 hour 33 minutes late.
- 11841 Geeta Jayanti Express – 3 hours 16 minutes late.
- 12611 Chennai Central–Hazrat Nizamuddin Express – 1 hour 5 minutes late.
- 12627 Karnataka Superfast Express – 3 hours 6 minutes late.
- 20657 Hubli–Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Express – 1 hour 43 minutes late.
- 12192 Shridham Superfast Express – 1 hour 11 minutes late.
- 12431 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Hazrat Nizamuddin Express – 1 hour 37 minutes late.
- 18477 Kalinga Utkal Express – 1 hour 58 minutes late.
Train delayed at Anand Vihar
- 12571 Gorakhpur–Anand Vihar Terminal Humsafar Express – 1 hour 37 minutes late.
- 15273 Satyagrah Express – 1 hour 36 minutes late.
- 20507 Sarang (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express – 1 hour 56 minutes late.
- 22405 Bhagalpur–Anand Vihar Terminal Garib Rath Express – 4 hours 16 minutes late.
- 18427 Puri–Anand Vihar Terminal Express – 1 hour late.
Train delayed at New Delhi Railway Station
- 64567 Bulandshahr–Tilak Bridge MEMU – 1 hour 55 minutes late.
- 20817 Bhubaneswar–New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express – 1 hour 2 minutes late.
- 11841 Gita Jayanti Express – 3 hours 16 minutes late.
- 12627 Karnataka Superfast Express – 3 hours 10 minutes late.
- 12058 Janshatabdi Express – 1 hour 22 minutes late.
- 22125 Nagpur–Amritsar AC Superfast Express – 1 hour 13 minutes late.
- 12423 Dibrugarh–New Delhi Rajdhani Express – 2 hours 39 minutes late.
- 20801 Magadh Express – 1 hour 19 minutes late.
- 12716 Sachkhand Express – 2 hours 25 minutes late
The fog has not only affected trains but also air services. Several SpiceJet flights were delayed or cancelled.
- SG-664 (New Delhi–Mumbai) – Delayed
- SG-495 (New Delhi–Darbhanga) – Delayed
- SG-661 (New Delhi–Srinagar) – Delayed
- SG-9718 (New Delhi–Varanasi) – Delayed
- SG-937 (New Delhi–Gorakhpur) – Cancelled
- SG-8718 (New Delhi–Varanasi) – Cancelled
Also read: