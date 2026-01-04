ETV Bharat / state

Over 70 Trains Delayed, Air Travel Hit As Dense Fog Envelops Delhi

Commuters make their way through fog on a chilly winter morning in New Delhi ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: Several flights were delayed, and rail services were affected after dense fog enveloped the national capital. Several trains to and from Delhi are running hours behind schedule, causing inconvenience to passengers.

According to Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, approximately 74 trains are currently affected due to dense fog. The situation is being continuously monitored.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the air quality settled in the 'poor' category. A cold wave is expected to affect isolated places in the city between Saturday and January 6, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature drops by 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.5 degrees Celsius below the average temperature. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius; Palam 6.8 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 7.6 degrees Celsius, Ridge 8.9 degrees Celsius; and Ayanagar 6.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD data showed.

The relative humidity was recorded at 92 per cent at 8.30 am. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 299 at 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. The weather office has predicted that the maximum temperature will settle at 17 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that the passengers travelling through northern India may face minor disruptions in air travel due to poor visibility caused by dense fog and severe cold wave conditions.

"Passengers travelling through Northern India may experience minor disruptions as weather-related visibility conditions affect airport operations. This could lead to flight delays or extended holding times at select airports. Travellers are requested to check flight status with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport. Please allow additional buffer time and follow instructions issued by airlines and airport authorities," AAI stated in a post on X.

The advisory comes amid a widespread cold wave gripping large parts of north, central and eastern India, significantly disrupting daily life and transport services. Dense fog has reduced visibility across several states, slowing road traffic and disrupting rail and air operations.

In Uttarakhand, the holy city of Haridwar experienced thick fog and biting cold, with cold winds prevailing throughout the morning. Vehicular movement on national highways slowed considerably due to reduced visibility. The cold wave has intensified across the state, with higher reaches witnessing snowfall.