ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Weather Update: Capital Grapples With Monsoon As Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging, Disrupt Daily Life

New Delhi: Heavy monsoon rains battered most parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged and slowing down traffic.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts, warning of thunderstorms and more rain. Several areas, including Sadar Bazar, Nasirpur, Greater Kailash, Badarpur, Teliwara, Mahavir Bazar, Swarup Nagar and Kushak Road, among others, were waterlogged. Pedestrians were seen wading through knee-high water in some places.

Delhi civic bodies received several complaints of rain-related waterlogging, tree falls and electricity disruptions. Commuters faced delays on Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and National Highway-48, particularly near Dhaula Kuan, Mahipalpur and Rajokri, due to reduced visibility and waterlogging.

In Gurugram, waterlogging led to large-scale disruptions, with vehicles stalled at various locations and traffic moving at a snail's pace on major routes.

Traffic crawled for hours on the service lane of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Narsinghpur, as well as in the Basai area, at Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, Kadipur, Sector-10A, Sohna Road, and other key roads in Gurugram.

Delhi Building Collapse Death Toll Climbs To 3, Rescue Op Ends

The death toll in the building collapse in northwest Delhi's Rohini climbed to three, with two more bodies pulled out from the rubble during the rescue operation that went on through the night, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said Thursday morning.

Five people were rescued during the operation, which has now ended. It was launched on Wednesday evening after the four-storey building that was under construction collapsed amid heavy rain. A total of three people were rescued by fire personnel. While two of them were declared dead after being pulled out of the debris, one was injured and hospitalised, a DFS official said.

Before the fire personnel reached the spot, the locals managed to rescue one person, who was declared dead at the hospital. The death toll in the incident stands at three, the official said. "The rescue operation has been completed. DFS crews are still at the site," the official said.