Delhi Weather Update: Capital Grapples With Monsoon As Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging, Disrupt Daily Life
Delhi woke up to heavy rains and waterlogged roads on Thursday as the IMD predicts more wet weather until tomorrow.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 9:48 AM IST
New Delhi: Heavy monsoon rains battered most parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged and slowing down traffic.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts, warning of thunderstorms and more rain. Several areas, including Sadar Bazar, Nasirpur, Greater Kailash, Badarpur, Teliwara, Mahavir Bazar, Swarup Nagar and Kushak Road, among others, were waterlogged. Pedestrians were seen wading through knee-high water in some places.
VIDEO | Heavy rains lash Delhi and adjoining areas. Visuals from Anand Vihar area.#DelhiRains #Monsoon #WeatherUpdate— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/6e8iMjAFbQ
Delhi civic bodies received several complaints of rain-related waterlogging, tree falls and electricity disruptions. Commuters faced delays on Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and National Highway-48, particularly near Dhaula Kuan, Mahipalpur and Rajokri, due to reduced visibility and waterlogging.
In Gurugram, waterlogging led to large-scale disruptions, with vehicles stalled at various locations and traffic moving at a snail's pace on major routes.
Traffic crawled for hours on the service lane of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Narsinghpur, as well as in the Basai area, at Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, Kadipur, Sector-10A, Sohna Road, and other key roads in Gurugram.
VIDEO | Delhi: Heavy rain hits parts of the national capital; Sangam Vihar witnesses waterlogging.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/XPFufx74JX
Delhi Building Collapse Death Toll Climbs To 3, Rescue Op Ends
The death toll in the building collapse in northwest Delhi's Rohini climbed to three, with two more bodies pulled out from the rubble during the rescue operation that went on through the night, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said Thursday morning.
Five people were rescued during the operation, which has now ended. It was launched on Wednesday evening after the four-storey building that was under construction collapsed amid heavy rain. A total of three people were rescued by fire personnel. While two of them were declared dead after being pulled out of the debris, one was injured and hospitalised, a DFS official said.
Before the fire personnel reached the spot, the locals managed to rescue one person, who was declared dead at the hospital. The death toll in the incident stands at three, the official said. "The rescue operation has been completed. DFS crews are still at the site," the official said.
The building collapsed around 4.20 pm on Wednesday at property no. G-4/152 and G-4/153 near an MCD school in Sector 16. Police, DFS, National Disaster Response Force, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Revenue Department and other agencies launched a massive rescue operation, deploying heavy machinery to clear the debris.
Slight Relief From Friday
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange Alert' for Delhi, indicating a likelihood of heavy rainfall throughout the day. The IMD forecasts that the intensity of rainfall may decrease slightly from July 10, potentially shifting the alert level to 'Green'.
According to IMD data, the total rainfall recorded between 8:30 am on July 8 and 5:30 am on July 9 exhibited considerable variations throughout Delhi-NCR. Among the various stations in Delhi, Mehrauli experienced the highest rainfall at 83 mm, while Lodi Road received 79 mm, Pusa had 73 mm, Chhatarpur recorded 68 mm, and Mayur Vihar measured 66 mm.
Janakpuri was noted for receiving 62 mm, Narayana 57 mm, Pragati Maidan 46 mm, Najafgarh 42 mm, Mungeshpur 40 mm, Jharoda Kalan 33 mm, and Jafarpur had the least rainfall at 6 mm.
The IMD predicts fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is expected to continue over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh until July 10. The weather department has also forecast a fresh spell of rain across northeastern Uttar Pradesh until July 13, while eastern Rajasthan is likely to experience similar rainfall activity on July 9.
Exercise Caution
Several areas of Delhi-NCR are facing waterlogging, which has slowed down traffic, especially in low-lying areas including New Delhi Railway Station, Munirka, Najafgarh, and Palam.
Authorities have advised office-goers to step out prepared for the rain. The administration has also urged the public to remain alert. Motorists have been asked to exercise caution and avoid waterlogged routes.
Amid overnight rain, several trees were uprooted on Raja Dhir Singh Marg in southeast Delhi's East of Kailash on Thursday, disrupting traffic in the area, according to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). No one was injured in the incidents.
The DFS received a call around 3.40 am that a tree had collapsed near the ISKCON temple on Raja Dhir Singh Marg. A team was rushed to the spot, an official said. "The tree blocked the road and affected vehicular movement for some time. No injuries were reported in the incident," he said. Another tree collapsed outside the National Heart Institute on the same road, the official said.
Delhi Temperature
According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in Delhi today is likely to hover around a pleasant 27 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of approximately 26 degrees Celsius. The sky will remain overcast, with intermittent rain expected throughout the day. Humidity levels remain high at 94 percent, making the air feel heavy.
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