ETV Bharat / state

Delhi’s Air Quality Plunges Into ‘Very Poor’ Category

Truck-mounted water sprinklers were deployed on Lodhi Road to tackle the high levels of particulate matter.

Delhi’s Air Quality Plunges Into ‘Very Poor’ Category
A view of the Red Fort covered with smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorates, in New Delhi on Saturday (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 26, 2025 at 10:22 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Air Quality in the national capital deteriorated on Sunday morning, with monitoring stations recording AQI in the 'very poor' category in Delhi, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

As per CPCB, AQI in Lodhi Road is recorded at 287 in the 'very poor' category, and at India Gate and the surrounding areas, it was recorded at 325 in the same category. The AQI around Ashram, Maharani Bagh, was also recorded in the 'very poor' category. Truck-mounted water sprinklers were deployed on Lodhi Road to tackle the high levels of particulate matter, as air quality in several areas remained largely in the 'very poor' range.

The night temperatures in the national capital reached 16 degrees Celsius as mercury levels began to drop amidst seasonal fluctuations in Delhi. The Meteorological Department has predicted light fog in Delhi on Sunday morning. The sky will remain clear during the day, with partly cloudy skies in the evening. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature around 17 degrees Celsius.

The AQI was under the "poor" category in Delhi on Saturday morning, with Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) already in effect across Delhi-NCR. According to IMD data, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday was recorded at 16.9 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius.

As the national capital continues to grapple with deteriorating air quality, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that cloud seeding has become a necessity for the national capital and termed it a pioneering step in addressing the city's persistent environmental crisis.

"Cloud seeding is a necessity for Delhi and is the first experiment of its kind. We want to try it in Delhi to see if it can help us control this very serious environmental problem," she said.

The Air Quality Indices (AQI) for various parts of Delhi are as follows:

Alipur309.00
Anand Vihar430.00
Ashok Vihar369.00
Aya Nagar272.00
Bawana390.00
Burari Crossing344.00
CRRI Mathura Road330.00
Chandni Chowk376.00
DTU266.00
Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range317.00
Dwarka-Sector 8301.00
IGI Airport (T3)269.00
IHBAS, Dilshad Garden310.00
ITO329.00
Jahangirpuri370.00
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium304.00
Lodhi Road283.00
Lodhi Road290.00
Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium306.00
Mandir Marg312.00
Mundka356.00
NSIT Dwarka285.00
Najafgarh164.00
Narela338.00
Nehru Nagar339.00
North Campus321.00
Okhla Phase-2324.00
Patparganj339.00
Punjabi Bagh353.00
Pusa, Delhi DPCC314.00
Pusa309.00
R K Puram324.00
Rohini362.00
Shadipur334.00
Sirifort322.00
Sonia Vihar330.00
Sri Aurobindo Marg176.00
Vivek Vihar371.00
Wazirpur403.00

Also read:

  1. Delhi's AQI Improves Slightly; Minimum Temperature 16.9 Deg C
  2. Delhi Govt Orders 15 Air Purifiers For Secretariat As AQI Remains ‘Severe’

TAGGED:

DELHI AIR QUALITY INDEX
DELHI WEATHER FORECAST
DELHI WEATHER TODAY
DELHI AIR QUALITY

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

The Telangana Man Who Lives Among Books: 35,000 Volumes And A Million Pages In One House

Analysis | How To Get Out Of The Stubble Bubble?

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.