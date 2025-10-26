ETV Bharat / state

Delhi’s Air Quality Plunges Into ‘Very Poor’ Category

A view of the Red Fort covered with smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorates, in New Delhi on Saturday ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Air Quality in the national capital deteriorated on Sunday morning, with monitoring stations recording AQI in the 'very poor' category in Delhi, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

As per CPCB, AQI in Lodhi Road is recorded at 287 in the 'very poor' category, and at India Gate and the surrounding areas, it was recorded at 325 in the same category. The AQI around Ashram, Maharani Bagh, was also recorded in the 'very poor' category. Truck-mounted water sprinklers were deployed on Lodhi Road to tackle the high levels of particulate matter, as air quality in several areas remained largely in the 'very poor' range.

The night temperatures in the national capital reached 16 degrees Celsius as mercury levels began to drop amidst seasonal fluctuations in Delhi. The Meteorological Department has predicted light fog in Delhi on Sunday morning. The sky will remain clear during the day, with partly cloudy skies in the evening. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature around 17 degrees Celsius.

The AQI was under the "poor" category in Delhi on Saturday morning, with Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) already in effect across Delhi-NCR. According to IMD data, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday was recorded at 16.9 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius.