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Delhi Water Supply To Get Major Upgrade With Rs 2,500 Cr ADB Loan: CM Rekha Gupta

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that a Delhi Jal Board meeting has also approved the construction of two underground water reservoirs to boost water supply.

Delhi water supply
FILE - Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 25, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST

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New Delhi: The Delhi government will initiate major improvements in the city's water supply with the help of a Rs 2,500 crore loan extended by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), through the Union Finance Ministry, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, she said that a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) meeting has also approved the construction of two underground water reservoirs (UGRs) to boost water supply.

A project to install smart metres has also been approved by the DJB for realtime monitoring and to prevent water loss, she said.

Gupta also said waterlogging in Delhi was a major challenge for her government, and that work was underway to tackle the problem.

Delhi Water minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said that in a year and a half, the government has taken several steps, including a Water Master Plan, Drainage Master Plan, to improve water supply and the sewerage network in the city.

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TAGGED:

DELHI GOVERNMENT ON WATER SUPPLY
DELHI WATER SUPPLY ADB LOAN
DELHI CM REKH GUPTA
DELHI JAL BOARD
DELHI WATER SUPPLY

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