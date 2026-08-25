ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Water Supply To Get Major Upgrade With Rs 2,500 Cr ADB Loan: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: The Delhi government will initiate major improvements in the city's water supply with the help of a Rs 2,500 crore loan extended by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), through the Union Finance Ministry, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, she said that a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) meeting has also approved the construction of two underground water reservoirs (UGRs) to boost water supply.

A project to install smart metres has also been approved by the DJB for realtime monitoring and to prevent water loss, she said.