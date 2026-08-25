Delhi Water Supply To Get Major Upgrade With Rs 2,500 Cr ADB Loan: CM Rekha Gupta
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that a Delhi Jal Board meeting has also approved the construction of two underground water reservoirs to boost water supply.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government will initiate major improvements in the city's water supply with the help of a Rs 2,500 crore loan extended by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), through the Union Finance Ministry, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday.
Addressing a press conference, she said that a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) meeting has also approved the construction of two underground water reservoirs (UGRs) to boost water supply.
A project to install smart metres has also been approved by the DJB for realtime monitoring and to prevent water loss, she said.
Gupta also said waterlogging in Delhi was a major challenge for her government, and that work was underway to tackle the problem.
Delhi Water minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said that in a year and a half, the government has taken several steps, including a Water Master Plan, Drainage Master Plan, to improve water supply and the sewerage network in the city.
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