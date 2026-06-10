ETV Bharat / state

Wanted Criminal Sonu Injured, Arrested After Police Encounter Near Moolchand Metro Station In Delhi

New Delhi: A team of the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) unit of the Delhi's Southeast district police arrested a wanted criminal after an encounter near Moolchand Metro Station here on Tuesday night.

According to Delhi Police, the accused opened fire at the police team after being asked to surrender, following which the police retaliated. The accused suffered a bullet injury to his leg and was arrested. He has been admitted to a hospital.

Southeast DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Hemant Tiwari said the AATS team had received information about the movement of a criminal identified as Sonu near Moolchand Metro Station.

Based on the tip-off, the police laid a trap to catch him. As soon as the accused arrived on a motorcycle, police asked him to surrender, but he allegedly opened fire on the team.