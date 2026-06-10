Wanted Criminal Sonu Injured, Arrested After Police Encounter Near Moolchand Metro Station In Delhi
Delhi Police said 17 criminal cases, including burglary and dacoity, are registered against Sonu who is a proclaimed offender of Govindpuri police station.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
New Delhi: A team of the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) unit of the Delhi's Southeast district police arrested a wanted criminal after an encounter near Moolchand Metro Station here on Tuesday night.
According to Delhi Police, the accused opened fire at the police team after being asked to surrender, following which the police retaliated. The accused suffered a bullet injury to his leg and was arrested. He has been admitted to a hospital.
Southeast DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Hemant Tiwari said the AATS team had received information about the movement of a criminal identified as Sonu near Moolchand Metro Station.
Based on the tip-off, the police laid a trap to catch him. As soon as the accused arrived on a motorcycle, police asked him to surrender, but he allegedly opened fire on the team.
The police retaliated and constable Akshay fired two rounds, one of which hit the accused in his right leg. Police said the accused was trying to escape after firing at the AATS team when he was overpowered and arrested.
Police officials said the accused is a proclaimed offender of Govindpuri police station and said 17 criminal cases, including burglary and dacoity, are registered against him.
After the encounter, the injured accused was taken to hospital for treatment and further investigation is underway.
According to officials, Delhi Police has carried out several such encounters in South Delhi in recent months, including operations in Saket, Pushp Vihar and Amar Colony areas, as part of its action against criminals.
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