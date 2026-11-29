ETV Bharat / state

Four Dead In House Fire In Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar

Four Dead In House Fire In Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar ( IANS )

New Delhi: Four people were killed, and two others sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at a house in the Vishwas Nagar area in Shahdara district of Delhi in early Sunday morning, police said.

According to Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajendra Prasad Meena, "At 4:20 am, a call came into Farsh Bazar Police Station regarding a fire. When we went to the spot and checked, it was found that in Gali No. 11, Vishwas Nagar, Shahdara, this fire incident took place.”

“Four people have died at the site, while two others have been shifted to the hospital; their condition is currently stable. Further action is being taken,” he added. The police official added that, as per preliminary investigation, the fire originated at an e-rickshaw charging point. The people who were sleeping on the first floor were the ones affected..." The house was spread over approximately 60 square yards.