Four Dead In House Fire In Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar
The fire broke out at around 4.15 a.m. on the ground floor of the building, where an e-rickshaw charging station was operating.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 6:52 AM IST
New Delhi: Four people were killed, and two others sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at a house in the Vishwas Nagar area in Shahdara district of Delhi in early Sunday morning, police said.
According to Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajendra Prasad Meena, "At 4:20 am, a call came into Farsh Bazar Police Station regarding a fire. When we went to the spot and checked, it was found that in Gali No. 11, Vishwas Nagar, Shahdara, this fire incident took place.”
#WATCH | Delhi | Four dead after fire broke out at a house in Lane No. 11, Vishwas Nagar, reportedly sparked by an e-rickshaw charging point https://t.co/LRbaOxybzG pic.twitter.com/RWgB0xczPu— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2026
“Four people have died at the site, while two others have been shifted to the hospital; their condition is currently stable. Further action is being taken,” he added.
The police official added that, as per preliminary investigation, the fire originated at an e-rickshaw charging point. The people who were sleeping on the first floor were the ones affected..." The house was spread over approximately 60 square yards.
#WATCH | Delhi | Shahdara DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena says, "A call regarding a fire was received at the police station. Upon reaching the scene—specifically in Lane No. 11, Vishwas Nagar—it was confirmed that a fire incident had occurred. Four people have died at the site, while… pic.twitter.com/a3fPKmVBqo— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2026
Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received the emergency call. The blaze was brought under control by around 5 am. During the rescue operation, six people were brought out by the fire department personnel.
They were rushed to Hedgewar Hospital by CATS and PCR teams. However, four of them succumbed to their injuries, while two others sustained burn injuries and were admitted for treatment. An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited in the case.
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