Delhi After Pollution Curbs: Vehicle Owners Without PUC Certificates Turned Back, As AQI Hits 'Very Poor'
Following implementation of ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule in Delhi, motorists, people with cans lacking valid Pollution Under Control certificate are being denied fuel.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
New Delhi: To curb rising air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government has strictly implemented the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, effective from November 1. Under this policy, vehicles arriving at petrol pumps without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUCC) certificate are being denied fuel — whether petrol, diesel, CNG, or LPG.
The impact of this rule was clearly visible at petrol pumps across Delhi on Monday. Staff turned away drivers who arrived without a valid PUC certificate. Individuals attempting to purchase fuel in bottles or small containers were also refused.
AI-powered cameras installed at petrol pumps are being used to verify the status of a vehicle's PUC certificate. A ban has been imposed on the entry of non-BS-VI compliant vehicles arriving from outside Delhi. Amid this strict enforcement, there has been a surge in the number of people visiting pollution testing centres.
From 15-20 To Over 100 PUCCs Issued Daily
Hemant Saini, who operates a pollution testing center, explained that pollution levels in Delhi tend to rise during the winter months. In response, the government has introduced the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, ensuring that fuel is no longer provided at petrol pumps without a valid PUC certificate.
Saini noted that while his centre previously issued 15-20 PUC certificates per day, that figure has now climbed to over 100. Since early morning, people have been arriving to obtain these certificates for their vehicles. There is a growing sense of awareness among the public, with many choosing to secure their certificates before heading to a petrol pump. He described the government's initiative as a positive step.
Without Valid PUC, No Fuel In Containers Either
Ekta, a petrol pump employee, confirmed that no fuel is being dispensed to any vehicle lacking a valid pollution certificate. According to her, 10-15 drivers had already arrived at the petrol pump without the PUC, and were denied. Fuel was provided only after they returned with the certificate. Some people were also arriving to purchase fuel carrying small containers or bottles; they too were denied fuel.
Sajid, who arrived at a petrol pump in his car, questioned the necessity of driving a vehicle without a PUC certificate. He said anyone intending to drive on the road should first obtain a PUCC. Describing the government's move as a positive step, he noted that it would help reduce pollution in Delhi.
Santosh Kumar questioned why fuel should be provided at all if a vehicle lacks a pollution certificate, emphasising that motorists should ensure all their required documents are in order. Mohammad Munir also supported the government's decision, asserting that rules must be strictly enforced, adding that this would help curb pollution and that individuals should recognise their own responsibilities.
Vehicles With Emission Standards Below BS-VI Denied Entry
Under the new regulations, vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards are now prohibited from entering the capital. This restriction will remain in effect from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027. The ban encompasses vehicles such as BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel models.
Vehicles meeting BS-VI standards, as well as electric and CNG-powered vehicles, are being allowed entry. Only vehicles engaged in emergency services are exempt from this restriction.
Due to rising air pollution in Delhi — with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching the 'Very Poor' category — strict regulations have been implemented at all borders of the Delhi-NCR region, effective from November 1.
The Delhi Traffic Police and the administration are conducting checks at the city's borders. Petrol and diesel vehicles arriving from other states (such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, etc.) that do not meet BS-VI emission standards — specifically BS-III and BS-IV vehicles — are now prohibited from entering Delhi. This restriction is expected to remain in place until January.
Work-From-Home Mandates, Higher Parking Fees
In light of rising pollution levels, the Delhi government has mandated a 'work-from-home' arrangement for 50 percent of the staff in both government and private offices. This measure, along with other winter-related restrictions, will be in effect from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027. Furthermore, to discourage the use of private vehicles, parking fees at authorized parking facilities are being doubled. This increase will remain in effect from November 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027. However, parking facilities at Delhi Metro stations have been exempted from this hike.
Also Read:
- Delhi Turns Away BS-IV Vehicles At Borders, Traffic Police Intensify Checks For Second Day
- Delhi-NCR Chokes As AQI Crosses 300 In Several Areas, Experts Warn Of Worse Pollution Ahead
- Delhi Pollution Curbs: Fines Worth Rs 68 Lakh Imposed, 1,539 Vehicles Turned Back At Border On Day 1
- Fresh Vehicle Curbs Under Revised GRAP Come Into Effect In Delhi From Today