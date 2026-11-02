ETV Bharat / state

Delhi After Pollution Curbs: Vehicle Owners Without PUC Certificates Turned Back, As AQI Hits 'Very Poor'

New Delhi: To curb rising air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government has strictly implemented the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, effective from November 1. Under this policy, vehicles arriving at petrol pumps without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUCC) certificate are being denied fuel — whether petrol, diesel, CNG, or LPG.

The impact of this rule was clearly visible at petrol pumps across Delhi on Monday. Staff turned away drivers who arrived without a valid PUC certificate. Individuals attempting to purchase fuel in bottles or small containers were also refused.

AI-powered cameras installed at petrol pumps are being used to verify the status of a vehicle's PUC certificate. A ban has been imposed on the entry of non-BS-VI compliant vehicles arriving from outside Delhi. Amid this strict enforcement, there has been a surge in the number of people visiting pollution testing centres.

From 15-20 To Over 100 PUCCs Issued Daily

Hemant Saini, who operates a pollution testing center, explained that pollution levels in Delhi tend to rise during the winter months. In response, the government has introduced the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, ensuring that fuel is no longer provided at petrol pumps without a valid PUC certificate.

Saini noted that while his centre previously issued 15-20 PUC certificates per day, that figure has now climbed to over 100. Since early morning, people have been arriving to obtain these certificates for their vehicles. There is a growing sense of awareness among the public, with many choosing to secure their certificates before heading to a petrol pump. He described the government's initiative as a positive step.

Without Valid PUC, No Fuel In Containers Either

Ekta, a petrol pump employee, confirmed that no fuel is being dispensed to any vehicle lacking a valid pollution certificate. According to her, 10-15 drivers had already arrived at the petrol pump without the PUC, and were denied. Fuel was provided only after they returned with the certificate. Some people were also arriving to purchase fuel carrying small containers or bottles; they too were denied fuel.

Sajid, who arrived at a petrol pump in his car, questioned the necessity of driving a vehicle without a PUC certificate. He said anyone intending to drive on the road should first obtain a PUCC. Describing the government's move as a positive step, he noted that it would help reduce pollution in Delhi.