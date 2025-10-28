Delhi Vehicle Entry Rules to Change from November 1: What’s Allowed, What’s Banned
From November 1, 2025, only BS-VI, CNG, LNG, and electric freight vehicles will be allowed entry into Delhi under CAQM’s revised pollution-control guidelines.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST
New Delhi: From November 1, 2025, Delhi will implement major changes to freight vehicle entry rules. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revised its guidelines and will allow only clean, environment-friendly commercial vehicles to enter the national capital.
The order aims to curb air pollution and permits entry for BS-VI, CNG, LNG, and electric vehicles.
However, Delhi will strictly prohibit BS-III and lower-grade diesel vehicles. The authorities have granted BS-IV vehicles temporary relief until October 31, 2026, allowing them to enter until then. Following a recent Supreme Court order, no older vehicles transporting essential goods will receive exemptions.
The Delhi Police and Transport Department will strictly monitor and enforce compliance at all border points. This step marks a significant and necessary move toward improving Delhi’s air quality.
Vehicles Allowed To Enter Delhi From November 1
- All BS-VI compliant commercial freight vehicles (LGV, MGV, HGV).
- CNG, LNG, and electric (EV) vehicles.
- BS-IV commercial freight vehicles will be allowed entry only until October 31, 2026.
Vehicles Banned From Entering Delhi
- All BS-III and lower-standard commercial freight vehicles (LGV, MGV, HGV).
- BS-IV vehicles will not be allowed entry into Delhi after October 31, 2026.
- Old diesel freight vehicles registered in other states will also be denied entry.
- Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years have been banned from operating in the NCR.
Instructions Issued by CAQM
- The CAQM has directed the Transport Department and Delhi Police to conduct strict checks at all border points.
- Earlier, vehicles carrying essential goods such as fruits, vegetables, milk, and grains were exempted, but this exemption was withdrawn following the Supreme Court’s order on September 26, 2025.
- The decision aims to improve Delhi’s air quality and reduce pollution caused by traffic congestion at border points.
CAQM has already implemented GRAP Stage 2 in Delhi to address worsening pollution levels. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) show that the city’s AQI has remained in the “severe” category since Diwali. To reduce the use of old vehicles and improve air quality, CAQM continues to introduce such progressive measures.
AQI In Delhi
Delhi’s AQI improved Saturday morning, dropping to 261 from 290, according to CPCB data, now placing the city in the ‘poor’ category. Anand Vihar recorded the city’s worst air, with a CPCB ‘severe’ AQI of 415, the highest among Delhi’s monitoring stations. Seven stations had ‘very poor’ air. The rest of the city stayed in the ‘poor’ category.
