Delhi Vehicle Entry Rules to Change from November 1: What’s Allowed, What’s Banned

New Delhi: From November 1, 2025, Delhi will implement major changes to freight vehicle entry rules. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revised its guidelines and will allow only clean, environment-friendly commercial vehicles to enter the national capital.

The order aims to curb air pollution and permits entry for BS-VI, CNG, LNG, and electric vehicles.

However, Delhi will strictly prohibit BS-III and lower-grade diesel vehicles. The authorities have granted BS-IV vehicles temporary relief until October 31, 2026, allowing them to enter until then. Following a recent Supreme Court order, no older vehicles transporting essential goods will receive exemptions.