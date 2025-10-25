Delhi: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets VP Radhakrishnan
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi, following meetings with Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu.
By ANI
Published : October 25, 2025 at 10:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday called on the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi. He also met Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu.
In a post on X, the Vice-President of India's official account on X posted, "Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, called on the Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, at the Vice-President's Enclave today."
Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, called on the Hon’ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, at the Vice-President’s Enclave today. @myogiadityanath @CMOfficeUP pic.twitter.com/ktFWITjADp— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) October 25, 2025
Earlier, Union Minister of Railways, Electronics and IT, and Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, and Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, called on the Vice-President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, at Parliament House on Saturday.
मा. राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मु जी से आज राष्ट्रपति भवन, नई दिल्ली में शिष्टाचार भेंट की।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 25, 2025
अपना अमूल्य समय प्रदान करने हेतु हार्दिक आभार मा. राष्ट्रपति जी!@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/efZTcViGuW
आज नई दिल्ली में आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी से शिष्टाचार भेंट कर मार्गदर्शन प्राप्त किया।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 25, 2025
आपका सान्निध्य हमें कर्मपथ पर अडिग रहने की ऊर्जा देता है। हमारे लिए आपका पाथेय, नीति भी है और शक्ति भी।
अपना बहुमूल्य समय प्रदान करने हेतु हार्दिक आभार प्रधानमंत्री जी! pic.twitter.com/UU9Qms5qfJ
According to an official statement from the Vice President's Secretariat, during the meeting, the Vice President was apprised of the key initiatives, achievements, and future roadmaps of the Ministries of Electronics and IT and of Information and Broadcasting, aimed at driving India's digital transformation and strengthening the nation's information and communication ecosystem.
The Vice-President lauded both Ministries for their transformative contributions to building a digitally empowered, innovation-driven, and information-aware society.
He emphasised the need to focus on developing Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as emerging software and innovation centres. He also underlined the importance of the responsible use of social media and promoting innovation in digital content creation.
Earlier on Friday, Chairperson, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Justice V. Ramasubramanian, along with Bharat Lal, Secretary General, NHRC, called on the Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan.