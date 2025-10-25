ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets VP Radhakrishnan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi, following meetings with Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu.

Yogi Adityanath
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan (IANS)
author img

By ANI

Published : October 25, 2025 at 10:34 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday called on the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi. He also met Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu.

In a post on X, the Vice-President of India's official account on X posted, "Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, called on the Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, at the Vice-President's Enclave today."

Earlier, Union Minister of Railways, Electronics and IT, and Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, and Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, called on the Vice-President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, at Parliament House on Saturday.

According to an official statement from the Vice President's Secretariat, during the meeting, the Vice President was apprised of the key initiatives, achievements, and future roadmaps of the Ministries of Electronics and IT and of Information and Broadcasting, aimed at driving India's digital transformation and strengthening the nation's information and communication ecosystem.

The Vice-President lauded both Ministries for their transformative contributions to building a digitally empowered, innovation-driven, and information-aware society.

He emphasised the need to focus on developing Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as emerging software and innovation centres. He also underlined the importance of the responsible use of social media and promoting innovation in digital content creation.

Earlier on Friday, Chairperson, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Justice V. Ramasubramanian, along with Bharat Lal, Secretary General, NHRC, called on the Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan.

Also Read

Kites Featuring PM Modi, CM Yogi In High Demand At Jamghat Festival In Lucknow

Yogi Adityanath Says Ended Eid Milan Tradition At UP CM's Residence To Maintain Secular Status

TAGGED:

UP CM
VICE PRESIDENT RADHAKRISHNAN
VP RADHAKRISHNAN
UP CM YOGI
YOGI ADITYANATH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

The Telangana Man Who Lives Among Books: 35,000 Volumes And A Million Pages In One House

Analysis | How To Get Out Of The Stubble Bubble?

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.