ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets VP Radhakrishnan

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday called on the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi. He also met Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu.

In a post on X, the Vice-President of India's official account on X posted, "Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, called on the Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, at the Vice-President's Enclave today."

Earlier, Union Minister of Railways, Electronics and IT, and Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, and Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, called on the Vice-President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, at Parliament House on Saturday.