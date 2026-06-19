Delhi Unveils Proactive Winter Pollution Plan; Strict Curbs On Vehicles, Construction From November
The Winter Air Quality Management System will ensure government agencies, businesses, and residents are prepared well in advance of the pollution season.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
New Delhi: To tackle Delhi’s annual winter pollution crisis, the government has unveiled a proactive air quality management framework. The government has announced a series of measures that will come into effect before pollution levels begin to rise. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday notified the Winter Air Quality Management System that will ensure government agencies, businesses, and residents are prepared well in advance of the pollution season.
Unlike previous years, when restrictions were imposed only after air quality deteriorated and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was activated, the new framework seeks to provide stakeholders with prior notice of measures to be implemented between November and February.
"We do not want to wait for winter. All stakeholders will now be informed months in advance about the steps that will be taken to combat pollution during the winter months," the Chief Minister said.
The framework, notified under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, will work alongside the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) GRAP to ensure all departments and agencies are fully prepared before the onset of winter.
As part of efforts to curb vehicular emissions, the Delhi government has announced that non-BS VI commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the national capital between November 1, 2026, and January 31, 2027.
The Chief Minister also said that all petrol pumps in Delhi will supply fuel only to vehicles with a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). To curb the use of private vehicles, parking charges at all authorised parking facilities across Delhi will be doubled from November 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027.
The government will also introduce staggered office timings and cap physical attendance at government and private offices at 50 per cent. Employees will be encouraged to work from home wherever possible to reduce traffic congestion and emissions.
Construction activities will also come under stricter scrutiny during the winter months. From November 1 to January 31, all construction agencies will be required to strictly adhere to environmental norms to minimise dust pollution.
Authorities may impose additional restrictions on construction work between December 10, 2026, and January 20, 2027, when pollution levels are typically at their peak. However, emergency projects may be exempted from these restrictions.
The government has also made the use of anti-smog guns and mist suppression systems mandatory at large construction sites. The government also plans to strengthen field inspections and deploy drones for surveillance in order to reduce garbage and leaf burning during winter.
The Chief Minister appealed to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and institutions to arrange alternative heating facilities for security personnel instead of lighting open fires. Those violating the rules will face environmental compensation penalties.
The Chief Minister said that fighting against air pollution cannot be won by the government alone. She urged RWAs, industries, commercial establishments, and citizens to cooperate in implementing the measures. The advance notification, she said, would allow all stakeholders to plan ahead and help reduce the health risks associated with Delhi's severe winter pollution.
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