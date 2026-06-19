ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Unveils Proactive Winter Pollution Plan; Strict Curbs On Vehicles, Construction From November

New Delhi: To tackle Delhi’s annual winter pollution crisis, the government has unveiled a proactive air quality management framework. The government has announced a series of measures that will come into effect before pollution levels begin to rise. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday notified the Winter Air Quality Management System that will ensure government agencies, businesses, and residents are prepared well in advance of the pollution season.

Unlike previous years, when restrictions were imposed only after air quality deteriorated and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was activated, the new framework seeks to provide stakeholders with prior notice of measures to be implemented between November and February.

"We do not want to wait for winter. All stakeholders will now be informed months in advance about the steps that will be taken to combat pollution during the winter months," the Chief Minister said.

The framework, notified under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, will work alongside the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) GRAP to ensure all departments and agencies are fully prepared before the onset of winter.

Delhi Unveils Proactive Winter Pollution Plan; Strict Curbs On Vehicles, Construction From November (ETV Bharat)

As part of efforts to curb vehicular emissions, the Delhi government has announced that non-BS VI commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the national capital between November 1, 2026, and January 31, 2027.