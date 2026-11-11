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Delhi University's Ramanujan College Suspends Student Over 'Luring' To Take Women To Diljit Dosanjh Show

A Ramanujan College student has been suspended following allegations of luring female students with incentives to travel to a Diljit Dosanjh concert in Ahmedabad. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Delhi University's Ramanujan College has suspended a fifth-semester BA (Honours) Hindi student until February 1, 2027, following allegations that he offered financial benefits, gifts and other inducements to female students to persuade them to accompany him to singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Ahmedabad.

The student, identified as Anas Khan, has been barred from participating in regular academic and extracurricular activities during the suspension period. The college took the decision following an inquiry by its Proctorial Committee, which examined complaints from students, Anas's response and the preliminary investigation report.

According to the complaint received by the college administration, Anas allegedly attempted to persuade female students to attend the Ahmedabad concert on Saturday (November 21) by offering them gifts, money and other benefits.

The administration referred the complaint to its Proctorial Committee, which reviewed the allegations and the student's explanation before recommending disciplinary action. The college subsequently issued a suspension order with immediate effect.

The Ramanujan college's suspension order with immediate effect. (ETV Bharat)

Permission Required To Visit College

Under the suspension order, Anas cannot participate in regular academic or non-academic activities until February 1, 2027. However, since he is in his third year, he has been permitted to appear for scheduled university examinations.

He cannot visit the college for internal assessments or assignment submissions without prior permission. Any such visit requires advance approval from the college proctor, including permission sought over the phone.