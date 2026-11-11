Delhi University's Ramanujan College Suspends Student Over 'Luring' To Take Women To Diljit Dosanjh Show
The college's disciplinary action follows an earlier move by NSUI, which suspended Anas Khan over alleged anti-party activities during the student union elections held earlier.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi University's Ramanujan College has suspended a fifth-semester BA (Honours) Hindi student until February 1, 2027, following allegations that he offered financial benefits, gifts and other inducements to female students to persuade them to accompany him to singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Ahmedabad.
The student, identified as Anas Khan, has been barred from participating in regular academic and extracurricular activities during the suspension period. The college took the decision following an inquiry by its Proctorial Committee, which examined complaints from students, Anas's response and the preliminary investigation report.
According to the complaint received by the college administration, Anas allegedly attempted to persuade female students to attend the Ahmedabad concert on Saturday (November 21) by offering them gifts, money and other benefits.
The administration referred the complaint to its Proctorial Committee, which reviewed the allegations and the student's explanation before recommending disciplinary action. The college subsequently issued a suspension order with immediate effect.
Permission Required To Visit College
Under the suspension order, Anas cannot participate in regular academic or non-academic activities until February 1, 2027. However, since he is in his third year, he has been permitted to appear for scheduled university examinations.
He cannot visit the college for internal assessments or assignment submissions without prior permission. Any such visit requires advance approval from the college proctor, including permission sought over the phone.
The student has also been directed to submit a written affidavit to the college administration, accepting responsibility for his conduct and assuring that such an incident will not be repeated.
NSUI Suspends Anas
The college's disciplinary action follows an earlier move by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, which suspended Anas Khan over alleged anti-party activities during the student union elections.
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