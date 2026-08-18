Delhi University Suspends PhD Scholar, Bars Campus Entry Over Alleged Assault On Professor
Delhi University acted against Shubham Singh after allegedly incriminating CCTV footage of him surfaced, while INTEC and DUTA sought strict disciplinary action.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) has taken strict action after a professor at its Faculty of Law was allegedly assaulted on campus.
PhD scholar Shubham Singh has been suspended with immediate effect in connection with the alleged assault on Professor Anupam Jha. The university has also barred him from entering the campus with immediate effect.
The university administration said it took action after CCTV footage related to the incident became available.
According to the university administration, the incident took place at Umang Bhawan around 10.30 am on Monday. After CCTV footage of the incident surfaced, the administration treated the matter seriously and took immediate action against the student.
Shubham Singh had enrolled as a PhD scholar at the Faculty of Law during the 2024-25 academic session. A complaint has also been filed at Maurice Nagar police station by the teacher who was allegedly assaulted.
The university's action against the student is being viewed in the context of maintaining campus discipline and ensuring teachers' safety. According to the suspension order, Shubham Singh has been suspended from the Faculty of Law with immediate effect. He has also been barred from entering the university campus.
The administration said it took action given the seriousness of the matter. Under university rules, violent or indisciplined behaviour towards a teacher or any other member of the university is treated seriously.
The matter will now proceed both on the police complaint and at the university level.
INTEC, DUTA Write To Vice-Chancellor
The Indian National Teachers Congress (INTEC) has written to the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University expressing serious concern over the incident. The teachers' organisation said an incident involving physical violence against a teacher on campus should not be treated merely as a routine disciplinary matter.
INTEC and the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) have urged the university administration to take strict disciplinary action against the student under university rules, ordinances and applicable provisions. The organisation said that if the allegations against the student are established during the inquiry, appropriate action should be taken as per the rules.
The teachers' organisation has also called for all evidence related to the incident to be preserved, including CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts and other material. It said the inquiry should be conducted impartially and all facts related to the case should be recorded.
The teachers' organisation has also called for a broader review of issues related to teachers' safety across Delhi University's various campuses. It suggested constituting an appropriate committee to review complaints and concerns related to teachers' safety on campus.
The organisation said action after an incident alone is not sufficient to prevent such occurrences from being repeated. It urged the university to strengthen security arrangements and the grievance redressal mechanism to prevent similar incidents in the future.
DU Forms Committee To Probe Alleged Misconduct
Delhi University has constituted an independent inquiry committee to investigate the alleged misconduct by Faculty of Law PhD scholar Shubham Singh.
According to a notice issued by the Proctor's Office, the committee will investigate the matter and submit its report. Professor Rajeev Gupta of the Department of Chemistry has been appointed as the committee's chairman, while Professor Vipul Singh of the Department of History and Professor Sudha Singh of the Department of Hindi are members.
The university has initiated an independent inquiry into the matter.
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