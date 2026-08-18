ETV Bharat / state

Delhi University Suspends PhD Scholar, Bars Campus Entry Over Alleged Assault On Professor

New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) has taken strict action after a professor at its Faculty of Law was allegedly assaulted on campus.

PhD scholar Shubham Singh has been suspended with immediate effect in connection with the alleged assault on Professor Anupam Jha. The university has also barred him from entering the campus with immediate effect.

The university administration said it took action after CCTV footage related to the incident became available.

According to the university administration, the incident took place at Umang Bhawan around 10.30 am on Monday. After CCTV footage of the incident surfaced, the administration treated the matter seriously and took immediate action against the student.

Shubham Singh had enrolled as a PhD scholar at the Faculty of Law during the 2024-25 academic session. A complaint has also been filed at Maurice Nagar police station by the teacher who was allegedly assaulted.

The university's action against the student is being viewed in the context of maintaining campus discipline and ensuring teachers' safety. According to the suspension order, Shubham Singh has been suspended from the Faculty of Law with immediate effect. He has also been barred from entering the university campus.

The administration said it took action given the seriousness of the matter. Under university rules, violent or indisciplined behaviour towards a teacher or any other member of the university is treated seriously.

The matter will now proceed both on the police complaint and at the university level.

INTEC, DUTA Write To Vice-Chancellor