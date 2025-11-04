Delhi University Student From Rajasthan Dies by Suicide At Haryana Hotel
Nikita arrived alone and was scheduled to check out at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. When she didn't, the staff knocked on the door.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 10:59 PM IST
Rewari: A 20-year-old final-year B.Sc student of Delhi University died by suicide at a hotel in Haryana's Rewari. Police said they recovered a suicide note that she had left at her room before taking the extreme step.
The suicide note and other motives for the death are being investigated. A hotel employee told police that the girl booked a room at the hotel on Monday afternoon. She was supposed to check out at 10:00 am on Tuesday.
Later, when the hotel owner attempted to open the door, he failed to do so. He then contacted the city police station. Thereafter, cops arrived at the spot and broke open the door.
The girl was found dead inside. The girl, identified as Nikita, was a resident of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan. According to reports, she was a final-year BSc student at Delhi University. She lived on rent in Delhi. Hotel staff reported that Nikita had submitted her ID and booked room number 306 around 3 pm on Monday.
She arrived alone and was scheduled to check out at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. When she didn't, the staff knocked on the door. When Nikita didn't answer the door after a considerable time, the staff alerted the police, fearing something untoward had happened.
City police station in-charge Seema Kumari said, "On Tuesday, we received information that a girl had died by suicide at a hotel. A suicide note was also found at the scene. Her family has been informed."
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Read more