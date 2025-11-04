ETV Bharat / state

Delhi University Student From Rajasthan Dies by Suicide At Haryana Hotel

Rewari: A 20-year-old final-year B.Sc student of Delhi University died by suicide at a hotel in Haryana's Rewari. Police said they recovered a suicide note that she had left at her room before taking the extreme step.

The suicide note and other motives for the death are being investigated. A hotel employee told police that the girl booked a room at the hotel on Monday afternoon. She was supposed to check out at 10:00 am on Tuesday.

Later, when the hotel owner attempted to open the door, he failed to do so. He then contacted the city police station. Thereafter, cops arrived at the spot and broke open the door.

The girl was found dead inside. The girl, identified as Nikita, was a resident of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan. According to reports, she was a final-year BSc student at Delhi University. She lived on rent in Delhi. Hotel staff reported that Nikita had submitted her ID and booked room number 306 around 3 pm on Monday.