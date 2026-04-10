ETV Bharat / state

Delhi University Scientists Develop Promising New Compounds For Malaria Treatment

New Delhi: In a significant step toward combating one of the world’s deadliest diseases, Professor Priyamvada Singh from the Department of Chemistry at Miranda House, University of Delhi, along with her research team, has identified a new treatment for malaria.

Their research has identified several novel compounds that have shown better efficacy than existing treatments, and hold the potential to transform malaria therapy in the future. The team was working on this research for at least a decade, to develop a new and more effective drug for malaria.

Talking about the research, Professor Singh said existing malaria treatments primarily rely on chloroquine and artemisinin-based therapies. However, these drugs are not universally effective, and the malaria parasite is developing resistance to these.

At the medicinal chemistry laboratory of Miranda House, Singh and her team are designing novel heterocyclic compounds that can completely eliminate the malaria parasite. Over the past 10 years, the team has synthesised, purified, and evaluated more than 200 new compounds. “Out of these, around 10-15 compounds have showed exceptionally promising results and appear to be more effective than currently available drugs,” she said.

One of the most important aspects of this research is the high efficacy of these compounds, even at low doses. Laboratory tests have shown the compounds to be safe, while animal studies show a substantial reduction in the malaria parasite load within the body.