Delhi University Scientists Develop Promising New Compounds For Malaria Treatment
At Miranda House's medicinal chemistry laboratory, Dr Priyamvada Singh's team is designing novel heterocyclic compounds to completely eliminate the malaria parasite, reports Anand Kumar Gupta.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant step toward combating one of the world’s deadliest diseases, Professor Priyamvada Singh from the Department of Chemistry at Miranda House, University of Delhi, along with her research team, has identified a new treatment for malaria.
Their research has identified several novel compounds that have shown better efficacy than existing treatments, and hold the potential to transform malaria therapy in the future. The team was working on this research for at least a decade, to develop a new and more effective drug for malaria.
Talking about the research, Professor Singh said existing malaria treatments primarily rely on chloroquine and artemisinin-based therapies. However, these drugs are not universally effective, and the malaria parasite is developing resistance to these.
At the medicinal chemistry laboratory of Miranda House, Singh and her team are designing novel heterocyclic compounds that can completely eliminate the malaria parasite. Over the past 10 years, the team has synthesised, purified, and evaluated more than 200 new compounds. “Out of these, around 10-15 compounds have showed exceptionally promising results and appear to be more effective than currently available drugs,” she said.
One of the most important aspects of this research is the high efficacy of these compounds, even at low doses. Laboratory tests have shown the compounds to be safe, while animal studies show a substantial reduction in the malaria parasite load within the body.
The study focused on synthesising compounds based on hydroxythioamide, thioamide, and guanidine frameworks. Some of these compounds have already had patents filed in India and the United States.
The project is being carried out in collaboration with several institutions, including Hansraj College (University of Delhi), the National Institute of Immunology (NII), and the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), among others.
“Our goal is to ensure that this medicine reaches the common people as soon as possible and helps eradicate malaria,” said Professor Singh.
At present, malaria continues to be a life-threatening disease. It is transmitted through an infected female Anopheles mosquito’s bite. Among its various forms, Plasmodium falciparum is considered the most dangerous.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO) World Malaria Report 2024, more than 282 million cases of malaria were reported globally across 80 countries, with approximately 6,10,000 deaths. The WHO African Region bears a disproportionate burden, with 95 per cent of global cases (265 million) and 95 per cent deaths (5,79,000). Nearly 75 per cent of these deaths were among children under the age of five.
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