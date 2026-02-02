ETV Bharat / state

Delhi University Researchers Develop Eco-Friendly Ink From Cow Urine

By Anand Kumar Gupta

New Delhi: Environmental pollution caused by chemical dyes and inks has long been a serious concern, as untreated waste seeps into the soil and contaminates groundwater, which poses risks to humans, animals, and nature. Addressing this challenge, researchers at the Chemistry Department of Ramjas College, University of Delhi, have developed an eco-friendly ink and pigment derived from cow urine. The innovation has been named 'Gaurang'.

The research was conducted at the Gaudhan Research Lab under the leadership of Dr. Shuchi Verma, Assistant Professor and head of the lab. She said the project was initiated in response to the growing environmental damage caused by chemical dyes.

"When industrial dyes are dumped untreated, they gradually mix with groundwater," she explained. She cited a case study from Rajasthan where effluents from dye industries turned the well water of seven villages black, triggering a drinking water crisis.

Inspired by this incident, the research team set out to develop a natural, safe, and environmentally sustainable alternative.

Blue Pigment from Cow Urine

Dr Verma explained that during routine experiments with undergraduate students, the team successfully extracted a blue pigment from cow urine. The pigment can be produced in both liquid and solid forms. The process uses 100 per cent cow urine and a very small quantity of a simple salt, making it entirely bio-based. Additionally, it does not require heavy machinery or expensive equipment.

One of the key features of the 'Gaurang' ink and pigment is its antibacterial and antifungal properties. Dr. Verma noted that if used in the textile industry, it could help prevent skin infections among people who wear the same clothes for extended periods, such as security personnel.