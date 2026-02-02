Delhi University Researchers Develop Eco-Friendly Ink From Cow Urine
Published : February 2, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
By Anand Kumar Gupta
New Delhi: Environmental pollution caused by chemical dyes and inks has long been a serious concern, as untreated waste seeps into the soil and contaminates groundwater, which poses risks to humans, animals, and nature. Addressing this challenge, researchers at the Chemistry Department of Ramjas College, University of Delhi, have developed an eco-friendly ink and pigment derived from cow urine. The innovation has been named 'Gaurang'.
The research was conducted at the Gaudhan Research Lab under the leadership of Dr. Shuchi Verma, Assistant Professor and head of the lab. She said the project was initiated in response to the growing environmental damage caused by chemical dyes.
"When industrial dyes are dumped untreated, they gradually mix with groundwater," she explained. She cited a case study from Rajasthan where effluents from dye industries turned the well water of seven villages black, triggering a drinking water crisis.
Inspired by this incident, the research team set out to develop a natural, safe, and environmentally sustainable alternative.
Blue Pigment from Cow Urine
Dr Verma explained that during routine experiments with undergraduate students, the team successfully extracted a blue pigment from cow urine. The pigment can be produced in both liquid and solid forms. The process uses 100 per cent cow urine and a very small quantity of a simple salt, making it entirely bio-based. Additionally, it does not require heavy machinery or expensive equipment.
One of the key features of the 'Gaurang' ink and pigment is its antibacterial and antifungal properties. Dr. Verma noted that if used in the textile industry, it could help prevent skin infections among people who wear the same clothes for extended periods, such as security personnel.
The pigment also exhibits fluorescent properties, which can potentially be used in the medical field. Researchers believe it could be used in the future as a dye to help detect cancer or blood clotting within the human body.
The research team has successfully tested the pigment on paper. After adjusting its pH balance, it can be used like regular ink and is compatible with nib pens, gel pens, and other ink formats. Dr. Verma said 'Gaurang' could serve as a safer and greener alternative to indigo dye, which is currently produced through chemical processes that cause pollution.
Students’ contribution
Final-year BSc student Pranjali, who is interning at the Gaudhan Research Lab, said she worked on the blue pigment and observed several promising properties, including fluorescence, which are still being optimised.
Another intern, Ritu, said the pigment could be used not only in the ink, paper, and textile industries but also in oil paints and traditional copper plate (tamrapatra) work. She added that the pigment is highly durable and does not degrade easily over time.
Dr Verma confirmed that a patent application for 'Gaurang' has already been filed and published, though the final approval is still awaited. The entire patent process is expected to take about a year. She emphasised that production costs would be minimal, as cow urine is a waste product and the additional chemicals used are inexpensive.
Most importantly, she said, the innovation promotes circular bio-economy and green technology.
