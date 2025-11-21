ETV Bharat / state

Delhi University Gets India’s Second Gen-Z Post Office With Modern Study And Art Spaces

New Delhi: The country’s second Gen-Z Post Office has opened on the Delhi University (DU) campus. It aims to show young people that the postal department is not limited to letters; it has also transformed into a modern, multi-dimensional service centre aligned with today’s digital era. The first Gen-Z Post Office was launched at IIT Delhi.

The DU Gen-Z Post Office is designed as a social-learning space, in addition to being a parcel and letter facility. Students can use free Wi-Fi, read books, sit comfortably and explore art exhibitions. It offers a fresh study and interaction zone on campus where students, researchers and local residents can spend time freely.

Student-Friendly Facilities

For students seeking a quiet study environment, there is a range of books and magazines selected to interest both students and general readers.

In addition, an art corner displays student-created paintings, sketches, and photographs, creating a platform for young artists and adding creative energy to the campus.

A Miranda House Fine Arts Society Collab

The post office has been redesigned with help from the Miranda House Advisory Fine Arts Society. This transformation is part of the government’s plan to revamp post offices in 46 educational institutions across the country by January next year.