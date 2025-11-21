ETV Bharat / state

Delhi University Gets India’s Second Gen-Z Post Office With Modern Study And Art Spaces

Delhi University’s new Gen-Z Post Office offers Wi-Fi, reading space, art displays and modern facilities, showcasing the postal department’s digital transformation for youth.

Gen-Z Post Office
The new Gen-Z Post Office at the Delhi University. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 21, 2025 at 5:52 PM IST

New Delhi: The country’s second Gen-Z Post Office has opened on the Delhi University (DU) campus. It aims to show young people that the postal department is not limited to letters; it has also transformed into a modern, multi-dimensional service centre aligned with today’s digital era. The first Gen-Z Post Office was launched at IIT Delhi.

The DU Gen-Z Post Office is designed as a social-learning space, in addition to being a parcel and letter facility. Students can use free Wi-Fi, read books, sit comfortably and explore art exhibitions. It offers a fresh study and interaction zone on campus where students, researchers and local residents can spend time freely.

Student-Friendly Facilities

For students seeking a quiet study environment, there is a range of books and magazines selected to interest both students and general readers.

In addition, an art corner displays student-created paintings, sketches, and photographs, creating a platform for young artists and adding creative energy to the campus.

A Miranda House Fine Arts Society Collab

The post office has been redesigned with help from the Miranda House Advisory Fine Arts Society. This transformation is part of the government’s plan to revamp post offices in 46 educational institutions across the country by January next year.

Postmaster Archana Sharma explains that this initiative outlines the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to ensure post offices are appealing and useful for students.

The highlight at the Gen-Z Post Office is the special stamp book ‘Ramayan Saga of Shri Ram – A Journey Through Stamps’. The book explains the Ramayana and its characters through postage stamps. The book has generated much interest among students.

Sharma added that the students frequently visit, ask questions, offer suggestions, and share ideas to further modernise the space, making the initiative more collaborative.

Financial And Communication Services

Additionally, Sharma points out that many students are not familiar with the full range of essential financial and communication services offered by the postal department.

To address this gap, students are informed about services such as speed post, parcel services, international article booking, savings accounts, recurring deposits (RD), MIS, PPF, senior citizen accounts, and several other schemes, introducing them to a modern, service-rich postal ecosystem.

