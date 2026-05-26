ETV Bharat / state

Delhi University Declares Bakrid Holiday On May 28, Keeps Exams Unchanged

Delhi University has shifted the Bakrid holiday from May 27 to May 28. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The University of Delhi has issued a fresh order shifting the Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday from May 27 to May 28. Despite the date change, all examinations scheduled for May 28 will be held as planned, meaning students must take their exams on Bakrid.

An office memorandum was issued by the General Branch-II of Delhi University. The change follows directions from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions of the Central government. The university has revised its holiday calendar in line with the order.

All offices, departments, faculties, colleges and institutions of Delhi University will remain closed on May 28.

No Change In Examination Schedule

The university issued an important clarification for students. Examinations will be conducted according to the pre-scheduled programme.

The decision has prompted students on social media to question how examinations can be held on a declared holiday, with many expressing concerns over fairness and convenience.