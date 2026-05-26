Delhi University Declares Bakrid Holiday On May 28, Keeps Exams Unchanged
While DU offices and colleges will remain closed on May 28 for Bakrid, examinations for that day will be held as per schedule.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 10:09 AM IST
New Delhi: The University of Delhi has issued a fresh order shifting the Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday from May 27 to May 28. Despite the date change, all examinations scheduled for May 28 will be held as planned, meaning students must take their exams on Bakrid.
An office memorandum was issued by the General Branch-II of Delhi University. The change follows directions from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions of the Central government. The university has revised its holiday calendar in line with the order.
All offices, departments, faculties, colleges and institutions of Delhi University will remain closed on May 28.
No Change In Examination Schedule
The university issued an important clarification for students. Examinations will be conducted according to the pre-scheduled programme.
The decision has prompted students on social media to question how examinations can be held on a declared holiday, with many expressing concerns over fairness and convenience.
Debate Among Students And Teachers
Student organisations and teachers have criticised the decision to hold examinations during the holiday, with the All India Students' Association (AISA) calling it unfair to students celebrating Eid.
The organisation said Delhi University has declared May 28, 2026, a holiday. However, conducting exams that day would affect students observing the festival. Referring to the Administrative Law paper of the Law Faculty, AISA said the move would directly impact students celebrating Eid with their families and communities.
The organisation questioned why students could not celebrate the festival even though the university was observing a holiday. AISA demanded the postponement of exams scheduled for May 28, called for transparency from the administration, and urged the university to apologise to students.
The office memorandum issued by Delhi University has been implemented with the approval of the competent authority. The order also carries the signature of the university registrar.
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