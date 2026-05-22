ETV Bharat / state

Delhi University Allows Women's Hostel Students To Stay Till June 30 After Midnight Protest

Students at DU's University Hostel for Women protested over water shortages and alleged pressure to be evicted. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) administration finally relented after students at the University Hostel for Women (UHW) held an overnight protest. In a written order, the administration allowed students to stay in the hostel till June 30, 2026, without any additional charges. It also assured restoration of basic facilities such as chairs in the reading room and coolers in the mess.

Student organisation All India Students' Association (AISA) described the development as a major victory for student unity and said protests for students’ rights would continue in other DU hostels as well.

Students Stage Midnight Protest Outside Hostel

Late on Friday night, anger among students at DU's University Hostel for Women spilt onto the streets as a large number of residents staged a sit-in protest outside the hostel and raised slogans against the university administration. The protest continued past midnight, with students alleging they were deliberately harassed during the examination period to force them to vacate the hostel.

According to the students, the water supply to two hostel blocks had been cut off for the past several days. They also claimed that chairs had been removed from the reading room at a time when students were preparing for semester examinations and the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET).

Students protested until their demands were met. Several students described the issue as a fight for dignity and basic rights.

Students further alleged that the hostel administration was creating conditions that would mentally pressure them into leaving the hostel voluntarily. They said that stopping essential services, such as water supply, and disrupting study arrangements created extremely difficult living conditions.

According to the protesters, they had already paid hostel fees for June and July, yet pressure was being mounted on them to vacate the hostel in May itself.