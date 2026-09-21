Undertrial Prisoner Attacked Inside Rohini Jail In Delhi, Declared Dead In Hospital
Police were trying to determine how sharp-edged weapon entered jail and who carried out the attack; identity of the deceased prisoner was not yet disclosed.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
New Delhi: An undertrial prisoner was on Monday attacked with a sharp-edged weapon inside Delhi's Rohini Jail, which is considered a high-security facility. The prisoner suffered critical injuries in the attack. Although he was immediately rushed to hospital, doctors declared him dead.
The incident reportedly happened around 12 noon. The deceased was an undertrial prisoner incarcerated in Rohini Jail in connection with a case under the Arms Act. He was suddenly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him critically injured. The jail administration rushed him to the hospital without delay, but he could not be saved due to the severity of his injuries; doctors declared him dead after examination.
The identity of the deceased prisoner was not yet disclosed. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police initiated an investigation. They were trying to determine how the sharp-edged weapon entered the jail and who carried out the attack. Other prisoners present in the jail were being questioned as part of the investigation.
Additionally, footage from CCTV cameras at the scene and in the surrounding areas was being scrutinised. The police were trying to ascertain the motive behind the attack and identify the perpetrators involved.
Alleging police brutality, the sister of the deceased said: "How was my brother murdered inside the jail? When we demanded answers and asked to see him, the police ordered a lathi-charge against us. We want justice."
This murder inside Rohini Jail has raised serious questions regarding the facility's security arrangements.
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