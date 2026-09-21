ETV Bharat / state

Undertrial Prisoner Attacked Inside Rohini Jail In Delhi, Declared Dead In Hospital

The deceased was an undertrial prisoner incarcerated in Rohini Jail in connection with a case under the Arms Act. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: An undertrial prisoner was on Monday attacked with a sharp-edged weapon inside Delhi's Rohini Jail, which is considered a high-security facility. The prisoner suffered critical injuries in the attack. Although he was immediately rushed to hospital, doctors declared him dead.

The incident reportedly happened around 12 noon. The deceased was an undertrial prisoner incarcerated in Rohini Jail in connection with a case under the Arms Act. He was suddenly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him critically injured. The jail administration rushed him to the hospital without delay, but he could not be saved due to the severity of his injuries; doctors declared him dead after examination.

The identity of the deceased prisoner was not yet disclosed. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police initiated an investigation. They were trying to determine how the sharp-edged weapon entered the jail and who carried out the attack. Other prisoners present in the jail were being questioned as part of the investigation.