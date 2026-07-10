ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Under Yellow Alert As Fresh Spell Of Rain, Thunderstorms Likely; AQI Remains 'Satisfactory'

Commuters make their way through a rain-slicked road at Kartavya Path amid rainfall, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: A day after heavy showers drenched the national capital, Delhi woke up to overcast skies on Friday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall later in the day.

According to the IMD, Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, recorded 33.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday. Lodhi Road received 33.7 mm of rain, while Ridge logged 25.9 mm. Ayanagar recorded 4.2 mm and Palam 1.8 mm during the same period.

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and very light to light rainfall, with moderate showers expected at isolated places during the afternoon and evening.

In view of the prevailing conditions, a yellow alert has been issued for the national capital, advising residents to remain cautious of localised waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

The rainfall also brought down temperatures across the city. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below the seasonal normal. Palam registered 24.4 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees below normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 25.7 degrees Celsius.