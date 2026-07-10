Delhi Under Yellow Alert As Fresh Spell Of Rain, Thunderstorms Likely; AQI Remains 'Satisfactory'
Delhi remained under yellow alert on Friday as IMD predicted thunderstorms and rain following 33.7 mm of rainfall in past 24 hours, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after heavy showers drenched the national capital, Delhi woke up to overcast skies on Friday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall later in the day.
According to the IMD, Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, recorded 33.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday. Lodhi Road received 33.7 mm of rain, while Ridge logged 25.9 mm. Ayanagar recorded 4.2 mm and Palam 1.8 mm during the same period.
The weather department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and very light to light rainfall, with moderate showers expected at isolated places during the afternoon and evening.
In view of the prevailing conditions, a yellow alert has been issued for the national capital, advising residents to remain cautious of localised waterlogging and traffic disruptions.
The rainfall also brought down temperatures across the city. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below the seasonal normal. Palam registered 24.4 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees below normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 25.7 degrees Celsius.
Ridge was the coolest at 22.9 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees below normal, and Ayanagar logged 24.6 degrees Celsius. Humidity remained high at 92% at 8.30 am, contributing to muggy conditions despite the dip in temperatures.
Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality continued to improve under the influence of rainfall. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 54 at 9 am, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 51 and 100 is categorised as 'satisfactory', while values between 0 and 50 are considered 'good'. Rainfall and stronger surface winds often help disperse airborne pollutants, leading to improved air quality.
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