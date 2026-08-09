ETV Bharat / state

Operation Sudarshan Shakti-V Tests Security Agencies' Preparedness To Deal With Exigencies At Delhi's IGIA

The exercise was led by DIG/CASO Babu Ram and supervised by senior officers from the NSG and CISF. The mock drill involved not only the NSG and CISF, but also the Delhi Police, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), IndiGo Airlines, the Delhi Fire Service, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), and medical and ambulance teams.

The operation was conducted late on Saturday night at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, while the historic Red Fort was transformed into a high-security zone with thousands of personnel and modern technology. 'Sudarshan Shakti-V' was a full-scale counter-hijacking mock exercise and involved personnel of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) responsible for airport security across the country.

New Delhi: Security agencies conducted Operation 'Sudarshan Shakti-V' to test the coordination between agencies and their preparedness ahead of Independence Day.

The joint exercise provided practical experience to all stakeholders and refreshed and strengthened inter-agency coordination and rapid response capabilities in critical situations such as counter-hijacking.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has prepared a comprehensive security plan to ensure smooth and safe conduct of the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort. According to North District Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia, the security arrangements are based on two main pillars- police force and technical deployment.

He said, over 15,000 security personnel will be deployed in sensitive areas around the Red Fort. Along with Delhi Police, teams from the NSG, paramilitary forces, and the National Disaster Response Force will also be deployed at strategic points.

"Quick response teams, fronts, scaffolding, and several military vehicles have already been deployed in the area to deal with any exigency," Banthia said. .

This apart, over 1,000 high-resolution CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the Red Fort complex and surrounding routes. "Advanced video analytics and facial recognition technology are being used at various locations to identify suspicious activities and faces. Besides, dedicated control rooms and response teams have been activated to continuously monitor live camera feeds," the DCP said.

Delhi Police also conducted a separate mock drill to maintain peace, crowd management, and law and order in the national capital during the celebrations. The focus of the exercise was to test quick response time, coordination, and crowd control techniques.