ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Truck Cylinder Explodes At CNG Station Near Tikri Kalan Metro, Three Killed And Several Injured

New Delhi: Three people died, and three were critically injured after the gas cylinder of a truck exploded while it was being refilled at a CNG station in outer Delhi's Tikri Kalan on Wednesday, police said. They said all three deceased were fuel station employees.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officer said they received a call regarding the incident at 3.37 pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Six people were standing near the truck when the explosion occurred, and they were rushed to the hospital, the officer said.