ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Tribunal Awards Rs 1.26 Crore Compensation To Family Of Man Killed In 2023 Road Accident

New Delhi: A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 1.26 crore compensation to the family of a 32-year-old man who died after his motorcycle was hit by a DTC bus near Rohini East Metro Station in October 2023. Presiding Officer Vikram was hearing a claim petition by the family members deceased Manish Kumar Chaudhary, seeking compensation for his death in the road accident.

In an order dated December 22, the tribunal held that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving of the offending DTC bus by its driver, Sanjay. The tribunal noted that the accident occurred on October 18, 2023, at around 1 pm under Rohini East Metro Station on Rithala Road, when Chaudhary was riding his motorcycle.