ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Transporters Slam Government Move To Ban Entry Of BS4 Vehicles, Call It Major Injustice

Transport associations argue that this 'blanket ban' is being implemented without any scientific study. ( ETV Bharat file )

New Delhi: The decision to ban the entry of commercial and private vehicles — specifically those with BS-4 emission standards or lower — into the national capital, Delhi, starting November 1, has upset the apple cart of the transport sector.

Transport organisations are preparing to challenge this government move. Harish Sabharwal, president of the All India Motor Transport Congress, and Rajendra Kapoor, president of the All India Motor and Goods Transport Association, described the government's action as a major injustice to transporters, claiming it was taken without any ground-level study. Transporters have warned that if the government does not withdraw this decision, they will take to the streets to protest and stage road blockades.

The transport associations argue that this 'blanket ban' is being implemented without any concrete scientific study. Sabharwal pointed out that approximately 10,000 to 12,000 vehicles from outside Delhi enter the city daily, while around 2,50,000 vehicles from the National Capital Region (NCR) will be affected by this restriction. Furthermore, goods-carrying vehicles from across India that operate under BS-4 (Euro-4) emission standards will also be impacted. Echoing these concerns, Rajendra Kapoor, president of the All India Motor and Goods Transport Association, highlighted that while BS-4 vehicles are being barred from entering Delhi, they continue to operate throughout the rest of India. "Stopping vehicles arriving in Delhi from Tamil Nadu or other distant states at the border would trigger a severe logistical crisis," he said. The primary concern raised by transport organisations is this: when vehicle owners obtain Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) from government-authorised agencies, comply with government-mandated standards, and pay all applicable green taxes, pollution taxes, and road taxes, how is it fair to ban their vehicles solely based on them falling under the 'Euro-4' category? Sabharwal said: "If your own agencies and PUCC centres are corrupt — issuing certificates in exchange for money — how is the vehicle owner at fault?"