Delhi: Transporters Slam Government Move To Ban Entry Of BS4 Vehicles, Call It Major Injustice
Transport organisations have warned that if the government does not withdraw this decision, they will protest and stage road blockades, reports Dhananjay Verma.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The decision to ban the entry of commercial and private vehicles — specifically those with BS-4 emission standards or lower — into the national capital, Delhi, starting November 1, has upset the apple cart of the transport sector.
Transport organisations are preparing to challenge this government move. Harish Sabharwal, president of the All India Motor Transport Congress, and Rajendra Kapoor, president of the All India Motor and Goods Transport Association, described the government's action as a major injustice to transporters, claiming it was taken without any ground-level study. Transporters have warned that if the government does not withdraw this decision, they will take to the streets to protest and stage road blockades.
The transport associations argue that this 'blanket ban' is being implemented without any concrete scientific study. Sabharwal pointed out that approximately 10,000 to 12,000 vehicles from outside Delhi enter the city daily, while around 2,50,000 vehicles from the National Capital Region (NCR) will be affected by this restriction.
Furthermore, goods-carrying vehicles from across India that operate under BS-4 (Euro-4) emission standards will also be impacted. Echoing these concerns, Rajendra Kapoor, president of the All India Motor and Goods Transport Association, highlighted that while BS-4 vehicles are being barred from entering Delhi, they continue to operate throughout the rest of India.
"Stopping vehicles arriving in Delhi from Tamil Nadu or other distant states at the border would trigger a severe logistical crisis," he said.
The primary concern raised by transport organisations is this: when vehicle owners obtain Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) from government-authorised agencies, comply with government-mandated standards, and pay all applicable green taxes, pollution taxes, and road taxes, how is it fair to ban their vehicles solely based on them falling under the 'Euro-4' category?
Sabharwal said: "If your own agencies and PUCC centres are corrupt — issuing certificates in exchange for money — how is the vehicle owner at fault?"
He suggested that the authorities should instead set up inspection kiosks or testing equipment at the four or five entry points into Delhi; vehicles that pass the inspection should be allowed to enter while those that fail should be turned back.
The most critical challenge facing transporters is the burden of substantial loans and monthly instalments (EMIs). Many operators have been paying their vehicle instalments, but a sudden three-month ban would bring their livelihoods to a standstill. Transporters have demanded that if the government insists on imposing this ban, it should either waive the bank instalments for these three months or provide financial assistance.
Kapoor suggested that instead of adopting an authoritarian approach, the government should launch a 15-day pilot project. If this project demonstrates a clear and tangible reduction in pollution levels, only then should the policy be implemented. “These decisions, imposed without any empirical study, will not only ruin the transport business but also cause Delhi’s supply chain to collapse,” he said.
The transporters say if large trucks with a capacity of 20–25 tonnes are stopped at the borders and replaced by smaller, one-tonne CNG or electric vehicles for the transport of goods, the number of vehicles at Delhi’s borders will multiply, leading to massive traffic jams.
Working professionals travelling to Delhi from cities in the NCR (such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Meerut, etc.) who use BS-4 vehicles registered in other states will also be directly affected. This will place an immense burden on the metro system and public buses.
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