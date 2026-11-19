ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Traders Hail SC's Notice To Political Parties Over Petition On Biz Losses Due To Protests

The CJI-led bench observed that it is necessary to strike a balance between the right to protest and the fundamental rights of others. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Traders in Delhi hailed the firm stance of the Supreme Court on a petition concerning the heavy losses suffered by businesses due to indefinite protests in major commercial areas of the national capital.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Wednesday accepted an amended writ petition filed by trade organisations in Delhi and issued formal notices to the Indian National Congress (INC), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), and the All India Students Association (AISA) on the matter, fixing the next hearing on November 27.

The petition, filed on behalf of the Kirana Committee and the Delhi Iron and Hardware Merchants Association, has demanded that the organisers of such protests be held liable for the losses incurred by the business community. The petition has demanded that the organisers of such protests be held liable for the losses incurred by the business community. (ETV Bharat) Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, on behalf of the petitioners, argued before the court that the Delhi Police standing order of October 11, designating Ramlila Maidan as the authorised venue for protests, was issued without consulting traders, studying traffic conditions and fixing duration or time limits. On November 3, the apex court had directed the petitioners to include the political parties and organisations that called for these protests as respondents in the case. The petitioners have raised a significant constitutional question before the court by arguing that while the fundamental right to peaceful protest — enshrined under Article 19(1)(b) of the Constitution — is an essential pillar of democracy, it cannot be exercised in a manner that leads to the indefinite infringement of other citizens' fundamental right to conduct trade, business, and earn a livelihood as guaranteed by Article 19(1)(g).