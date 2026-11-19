Delhi Traders Hail SC's Notice To Political Parties Over Petition On Biz Losses Due To Protests
CTI said such protests bring business to a complete halt and has demanded that their organisers be held liable to compensate traders for the losses.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Traders in Delhi hailed the firm stance of the Supreme Court on a petition concerning the heavy losses suffered by businesses due to indefinite protests in major commercial areas of the national capital.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Wednesday accepted an amended writ petition filed by trade organisations in Delhi and issued formal notices to the Indian National Congress (INC), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), and the All India Students Association (AISA) on the matter, fixing the next hearing on November 27.
The petition, filed on behalf of the Kirana Committee and the Delhi Iron and Hardware Merchants Association, has demanded that the organisers of such protests be held liable for the losses incurred by the business community.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, on behalf of the petitioners, argued before the court that the Delhi Police standing order of October 11, designating Ramlila Maidan as the authorised venue for protests, was issued without consulting traders, studying traffic conditions and fixing duration or time limits.
On November 3, the apex court had directed the petitioners to include the political parties and organisations that called for these protests as respondents in the case.
The petitioners have raised a significant constitutional question before the court by arguing that while the fundamental right to peaceful protest — enshrined under Article 19(1)(b) of the Constitution — is an essential pillar of democracy, it cannot be exercised in a manner that leads to the indefinite infringement of other citizens' fundamental right to conduct trade, business, and earn a livelihood as guaranteed by Article 19(1)(g).
The CJI-led bench observed that it is necessary to strike a balance between the right to protest and the fundamental rights of others.
Welcoming the observation, Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman Brijesh Goyal said indefinite protests held at Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, and Ramlila Maidan bring business to a complete standstill across Central Delhi — including areas such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Karol Bagh, Janpath, Palika Bazar, Paharganj, and Daryaganj.
Referring to data, he noted that persistent protests at Jantar Mantar led to the loss of approximately Rs 3,000 crore, while rallies at Ramlila Maidan affected trade to the tune of about Rs 11,000 crore.
The CTI has demanded that organisers of these protests be held liable to compensate traders for the losses in the next hearing and has expressed its readiness to represent the interests of the traders before the top court, should the need arise. Traders have clarified that they are not opposed to democratic protest but are calling for a clear and permanent policy to govern it.
Their primary demands include declaring densely populated commercial hubs like Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, and Ramlila Maidan as 'no-protest zones', establishing a permanent policy to relocate protest sites outside city limits (especially during and around the festive season), setting defined time limits and caps on the number of participants for demonstrations, ensuring that access routes to markets and hospitals remain unblocked, and establishing accountability for any losses incurred.
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