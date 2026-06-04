ETV Bharat / state

Delhi To Withdraw B&B Policy After Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy: Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to officially withdraw its Bed and Breakfast policy and review all establishments operating under the scheme, following the deadly fire at a hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra has said.

“We are going to officially withdraw the Bed and Breakfast scheme, and all establishments licensed under it will be checked,” Mishra told PTI. “Action would be taken against operators found violating the terms of the licence. If any establishment registered under the scheme is found running more than six rooms, its licence will be cancelled,” the minister said.

The move comes after a massive fire ripped through the Flourish Stay B&B on Wednesday morning, leaving 21 people dead, including 11 foreign nationals, and several injured. According to Mishra, Flourish Stay was granted a licence under the B&B scheme in 2024 in the Silver category for six rooms, with validity until 2027.

However, investigators said the hotel was allegedly operating nearly four times beyond its permitted strength and did not possess the mandatory fire safety clearance. It was allegedly running around 25 rooms, including some in the basement, police sources said.

Explaining the role of the tourism department, Mishra said its responsibility is largely limited to granting and renewing licences and verifying compliance during inspections. “The owners are required to submit guest records to the local police station every 15 days. The tourism department does not have a role in the day-to-day functioning of these establishments,” he said.