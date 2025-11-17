Delhi To Launch WhatsApp-Based Public Services Under ‘One City, One Dashboard’
Delhi to launch WhatsApp-based public services and a unified digital dashboard that integrates data, improves emergency response, and expands access to 75 services.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 5:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government will soon launch WhatsApp-based public services, offering citizens a “One City, One Dashboard” experience.
The initiative will integrate the messaging service of Meta Platforms, Inc. with existing online systems, making it easier for residents to access services, register complaints, and receive updates.
The government claims that this platform will simplify digital governance and enhance coordination across departments.
Delhi IT Minister Pankaj Singh said digital governance models in Haryana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan have inspired the project. He also stated that the government is establishing a framework to ensure efficiency, accountability, and ease of access for every resident.
The government has approved the Request for Proposal (RFP) and aims to complete the project by January.
The Integrated Command and Control Centre serves as the anchor for the effort, functioning as a city-level dashboard. Once authorities implement it, they will unify data from multiple departments, including traffic management, emergency services, public utilities, and disaster response, on a single platform.
This integration enables authorities to coordinate quickly during emergencies, such as floods, fires, or major traffic disruptions. Citizens then receive faster response times and gain improved accessibility to essential services.
Unified Data Hub
A key component of this system is the Unified Data Hub (UDH). The Delhi government is currently developing the UDH to bring together data from various departments and create an accurate, centralised database.
According to Singh, the database will eventually enable the government to automatically inform citizens about ongoing and upcoming welfare schemes. This approach will improve both accuracy and inclusivity in service delivery.
To advance this project, the IT Minister held a review meeting with the Information Technology Department, where officials presented a roadmap to enhance digital governance in the capital. The team studied the digital reforms of other states.
They focused on models that ensure transparency, deliver efficient public service, and seamlessly integrate technology.
Delhi’s Digital Transformation
Delhi’s IT Department is managing several key projects that form the foundation of the capital’s digital transformation. These include the Unified Data Hub (UDH), Common Service Centre (CSC) Integration, the Digital Asset Management Information System (DAMIS), and the integration of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) within the e-procurement portal.
The CSC Integration project aims to make digital services accessible to every resident, especially those without personal digital devices. Through CSCs across the city, citizens will be able to access a wide range of e-district services. The team plans to add nearly 75 services to this platform, with the MoU process already underway.
DAMIS creates a digital database of all immovable government assets, aiming to enhance transparency, improve asset utilisation, and streamline coordination among departments. Agencies such as MCD, Transport, Revenue, Public Works Department, and Irrigation and Flood Control Department are already testing and verifying the system.
To simplify business operations and tendering, the EMD facility is integrating with the e-procurement portal. This integration digitises payments and verification, enabling real-time confirmation and eliminating the need for physical demand drafts, which leads to a faster, more transparent, and fully paperless tender process.
Together, these initiatives aim to create a unified, citizen-centric digital ecosystem across Delhi.
