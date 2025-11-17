ETV Bharat / state

Delhi To Launch WhatsApp-Based Public Services Under ‘One City, One Dashboard’

New Delhi: The Delhi government will soon launch WhatsApp-based public services, offering citizens a “One City, One Dashboard” experience.

The initiative will integrate the messaging service of Meta Platforms, Inc. with existing online systems, making it easier for residents to access services, register complaints, and receive updates.

The government claims that this platform will simplify digital governance and enhance coordination across departments.

Delhi IT Minister Pankaj Singh said digital governance models in Haryana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan have inspired the project. He also stated that the government is establishing a framework to ensure efficiency, accountability, and ease of access for every resident.

The government has approved the Request for Proposal (RFP) and aims to complete the project by January.

The Integrated Command and Control Centre serves as the anchor for the effort, functioning as a city-level dashboard. Once authorities implement it, they will unify data from multiple departments, including traffic management, emergency services, public utilities, and disaster response, on a single platform.

This integration enables authorities to coordinate quickly during emergencies, such as floods, fires, or major traffic disruptions. Citizens then receive faster response times and gain improved accessibility to essential services.

Unified Data Hub

A key component of this system is the Unified Data Hub (UDH). The Delhi government is currently developing the UDH to bring together data from various departments and create an accurate, centralised database.