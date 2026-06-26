ETV Bharat / state

Delhi To Get AI-Powered System To Forecast Pollution, Identify Hotspots

New Delhi: Delhi will soon get an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Decision Support System (DSS) to predict air pollution, identify pollution hotspots and help authorities take timely action, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur.

The AI-enabled DSS will be the main feature of a larger air quality management system that the Delhi government plans to develop over the next five years. Officials told PTI that it will use pollution data, weather information and AI to forecast air pollution 48 to 72 hours in advance, giving departments more time to prepare before pollution levels rise.

The system will also identify pollution hotspots across the city and help trace where emissions are coming from at the local level. It will generate advisories and provide scientific inputs to help departments decide what action to take before pollution becomes severe.

Officials said the aim is to help authorities act early instead of reacting after air quality has already worsened.

The DSS is part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Department of Environment and the AIRAWAT Research Foundation, a Section 8 non-profit organisation set up at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur under the Government of India's AI Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Cities.

The agreement will remain valid for five years and can be extended further if both sides agree. A major part of the collaboration will focus on expanding Delhi's air quality monitoring network, an official document said.

Officials told PTI that the city plans to install more low-cost sensors across different parts of Delhi, use mobile monitoring laboratories and integrate satellite data to improve air quality monitoring. The expanded network is expected to provide a much clearer picture of pollution levels in different neighbourhoods than what is available now.

The monitoring system will also help authorities identify pollution hotspots, map airsheds, and understand how pollution moves within Delhi and from neighbouring states. Officials said this will make it easier to separate pollution generated within the city from pollution coming from outside and help departments take more targeted action.

The Delhi government expects the project to improve the way it plans and manages pollution control by giving departments better data and analysis. Officials said it will also strengthen enforcement, improve coordination among different departments and help authorities prepare better for periods of high pollution.

The project also aims to make air quality management more transparent, improve accountability and strengthen the system for handling public complaints related to air pollution.