ETV Bharat / state

Delhi To Get 3,300 New AC Electric Buses As Measure To Mitigate Problem Of Air Pollution

Under this proposed plan, the bus fleet is being prepared in a way that it can help overcome the problems of both the congested roads and local feeder routes.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "This initiative will greatly strengthen the last-mile connectivity in the outer and less convenient areas of Delhi."

New Delhi: The Delhi government has taken a big step to strengthen the public transport network in the national capital and promote pollution-free transportation. The Delhi government announced that it would soon induct 3300 air-conditioned (AC) low-floor electric buses to the fleet of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) under the PM e-Drive Scheme (Prime Minister Electric Drive Revolution Innovative Vehicle Enhancement) of the Centre.

Bus fleet in DTC will increase in a phased manner

Induction of these new electric buses will be done in phases since the long-term goal of the Delhi government is to increase the total number of buses in the capital to 14,000 by the year 2028-29. At present, Delhi has the largest electric bus fleet in the country. There are currently around 4300 electric buses operating in the city, and the government now wishes to increase this number to 7500 by the end of this year.

Singh said, "Efforts are being made to include a total of 3330 additional electric buses under the PM e-Drive Phase-II in the next stage of expansion, which also includes 500 seven-metre buses."

Modern infrastructure and leadership

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken steps to mitigate the problem of air pollution faced in the capital. She has taken steps to increase the number of buses along with necessary charging and power infrastructure at bus depots on a large scale. This initiative will reduce air pollution caused by vehicles in Delhi. These measures will also help citizens to get a clean, safe and reliable zero-emission public transport system.

Delhi has been reeling under the impact of severe air pollution for over a decade. In fact, the capital city recorded an AQI of 156 in May 2026. This is its cleanest in five years. The Central Pollution Control Board considers this ‘moderate’ air quality; however, as per international standards, especially in Europe, it still would be termed as unhealthy.

Every Delhi government has tried to implement measures to mitigate this problem, and the first move was to switch over to electric buses since they help to reduce emissions and noise pollution, thereby providing better air quality and for renewable energy integration. The E-Bus Emissions Assessment Tool (E-BEAT) has the capability to demonstrate the anticipated effects of decisions being made presently over both mid- and long-term periods.