ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Taxi Drivers' Unions To Go On 3-Day Strike From May 21 Demanding Fare Hike

New Delhi: Commercial vehicle drivers' unions in Delhi are planning to go on a three-day strike from May 21 to 23, demanding a hike in taxi and auto fares in view of the increasing fuel prices. The All India Motor Transport Congress on Monday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, raising their demands.

"Due to the continuously increasing prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, middle-class drivers are struggling to support their families. Therefore, in coordination with other organisations of Delhi, the 'Chaalak Shakti Union' has called for a Chakka Jam (strike) and appealed not to operate vehicles on May 21, 22 and 23," said Anuj Kumar Rathore, vice-president of the Chaalak Shakti Union.

"If the government does not immediately increase taxi fares and issue a notification within one or two weeks, this movement will be intensified into a large-scale protest, for which the Delhi government solely would be responsible," the union added. The drivers of commercial vehicles also stated that "strong policies be formulated to stop the economic exploitation of taxi drivers".

"The union had to approach the Delhi High Court last year, which clearly directed that the problems of taxi drivers should be resolved and the taxi fare should be increased. Despite this, the Delhi government continues to make excuses and delay this matter by saying that the file has been sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval," the letter added.