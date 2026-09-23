ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Students Protest After Alleged Gang Rape Of 17-Year-Old In Kalkaji

New Delhi: Students from Lady Shri Ram College and several Delhi University colleges staged a protest on Tuesday demanding greater security for women following the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Astha Kunj Park in Delhi’s Kalkaji area.

The incident took place around 8:30 PM on September 21. According to the information available, the victim had visited the Kalkaji Temple with a male acquaintance. After visiting the temple, the two went to Astha Kunj Park, where some men allegedly approached them and claimed to be Delhi Police personnel.

The men allegedly intimidated the male companion and forced him to leave before assaulting the girl. During Tuesday’s protest, students carried banners and posters raising concerns about women’s safety in Delhi and demanded concrete measures from the authorities.