Delhi Students Protest After Alleged Gang Rape Of 17-Year-Old In Kalkaji
The men allegedly intimidated the male companion and forced him to leave before assaulting the girl.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Students from Lady Shri Ram College and several Delhi University colleges staged a protest on Tuesday demanding greater security for women following the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Astha Kunj Park in Delhi’s Kalkaji area.
The incident took place around 8:30 PM on September 21. According to the information available, the victim had visited the Kalkaji Temple with a male acquaintance. After visiting the temple, the two went to Astha Kunj Park, where some men allegedly approached them and claimed to be Delhi Police personnel.
The men allegedly intimidated the male companion and forced him to leave before assaulting the girl. During Tuesday’s protest, students carried banners and posters raising concerns about women’s safety in Delhi and demanded concrete measures from the authorities.
Delhi Police ACPs and senior officers reached the spot and spoke to the protesting students. The officers assured them that steps would be taken to strengthen women's safety and ensure that students feel secure in the city.
However, the protesters said they were not satisfied with the assurances and continued their demonstration. They said they would continue protesting until concrete steps were taken by the Delhi government to improve their safety.
In connection with the case, Delhi Police have arrested three accused, according to the information provided. Police also reported that one of the accused was injured and arrested following an encounter. Further investigation into the incident is underway.
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