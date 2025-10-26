ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Stalker Throws Acid On 20-Year-Old Woman In Ashok Vihar

New Delhi: A 20-year-old woman sustained burn injuries on her hands in an alleged acid attack by her stalker and his associates near Laxmi Bai College in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area on Sunday, an official said.

The incident occurred in the morning when the victim, a second-year student pursuing her studies at a private institution, was walking towards her college for an extra class.

"She was intercepted by the accused and two of his associates on a motorcycle. The main accused has been identified as Jitender, a resident of Mukundpur, where the victim also resides. He was accompanied by Ishan and Arman," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said in a statement.

According to the woman's statement, Ishan handed over a bottle to Arman, who then threw acid on her. She raised her hands to shield her face, resulting in injuries to both her hands.