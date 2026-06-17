ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Slum Rehabilitation Policy Approved; Four Lakh Families To Get Concrete Homes

New Delhi: The 'Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy-2026' was approved during a review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the rehabilitation of slums on Tuesday.

The implementation of this policy paves the way for improving the living standards of slum dwellers. Under the policy, tenders for at least five public-private partnership (PPP) based rehabilitation projects will be issued every month. The move will not only expedite construction work but also reduce the waiting time for slum dwellers to receive their permanent homes.

Shah directed officials that adequate provisions be made for community facilities such as Anganwadi centres, educational facilities, health centres, and playgrounds within the rehabilitation colonies. "Today's decision would benefit four lakh families living in Delhi's slum settlements. The eligibility cut-off date for the slums should be set as January 1, 2025," he added.

The government believes that rehabilitation should not merely mean relocation, but result in a qualitative improvement in the living standards of slum dwellers. According to information received after the meeting, work will commence immediately upon the issuance of official notification by the government. This project will give wings to the long-held dreams of lakhs of families to own permanent, concrete homes. If implemented within the stipulated timeframe and with complete transparency, this policy will prove to be a milestone in transforming Delhi's urban landscape.