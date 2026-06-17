Delhi Slum Rehabilitation Policy Approved; Four Lakh Families To Get Concrete Homes
Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said the government will provide houses to people in areas where they are currently living in slums till January 2027.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The 'Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy-2026' was approved during a review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the rehabilitation of slums on Tuesday.
The implementation of this policy paves the way for improving the living standards of slum dwellers. Under the policy, tenders for at least five public-private partnership (PPP) based rehabilitation projects will be issued every month. The move will not only expedite construction work but also reduce the waiting time for slum dwellers to receive their permanent homes.
Shah directed officials that adequate provisions be made for community facilities such as Anganwadi centres, educational facilities, health centres, and playgrounds within the rehabilitation colonies. "Today's decision would benefit four lakh families living in Delhi's slum settlements. The eligibility cut-off date for the slums should be set as January 1, 2025," he added.
The government believes that rehabilitation should not merely mean relocation, but result in a qualitative improvement in the living standards of slum dwellers. According to information received after the meeting, work will commence immediately upon the issuance of official notification by the government. This project will give wings to the long-held dreams of lakhs of families to own permanent, concrete homes. If implemented within the stipulated timeframe and with complete transparency, this policy will prove to be a milestone in transforming Delhi's urban landscape.
Sharing details of the decision, Delhi Home and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said the rehabilitation process would now be executed in mission mode. "A significant decision was taken today towards providing dignified housing to millions of families living in Delhi's slums and JJ clusters. In a review meeting chaired by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, the 'Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy-2026' was finalised", Sood said in a post on X.
दिल्ली के झुग्गी एवं जे.जे. क्लस्टरों में रहने वाले लाखों परिवारों को सम्मानजनक आवास उपलब्ध कराने की दिशा में आज एक महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लिया गया।— Ashish Sood (@ashishsood_bjp) June 16, 2026
केंद्रीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित समीक्षा बैठक में ‘दिल्ली स्लम एवं जे.जे. क्लस्टर पुनर्वास… pic.twitter.com/cRwrnyQ9vJ
Calling the decision "historic, he said such a step has been taken to make the city the capital of a developed India. "In a developed Delhi, no one will have to reside in slums. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, in the presence of Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has finalised the policy to construct houses in places of slums in the national capital," he said further.
"Till January 1, 2027, our government will provide houses to people in the same areas where they are currently living in slums", he said, adding that the BJP government will soon notify this policy to accelerate rehabilitation efforts.
"This decision, aimed at giving new momentum to the resolve of 'house where there is a jhuggi', is a significant step towards providing dignified housing, better facilities, and a secure future to lakhs of families," he said, expressing gratitude to Shah for passing the policy. "We will work on this policy in five slum clusters in the next 45 days," Sood added.
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