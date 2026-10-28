ETV Bharat / state

Delhi SIR: Over 94% Of Voter Notices Verified, Pending Cases To Be Cleared By November 30

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar holds a review meeting on the ongoing SIR in the national capital. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: In relief for voters who received notices about discrepancies in the electoral rolls during Delhi's Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the election office says it has verified more than 94 per cent of the cases, according to the latest figures.

Of the 33.14 lakh people who received SIR notices, most cases have been cleared for inclusion in the final electoral roll.

The administration is processing the remaining cases and has set November 30 as the deadline to dispose of them. Understanding The Draft Electoral Roll The draft electoral roll released on August 31 included these voters' names. However, they were issued separate notices because of "logical discrepancies" in their entries or because their details could not be mapped to the 2002 SIR. Officials said Delhi had 1.45 crore registered voters when the SIR process began on June 30. By August 31, when the Chief Electoral Officer's office released the draft SIR roll, the number had fallen to 97.5 lakh. Authorities removed 47.6 lakh names under categories such as absent, shifted, deceased and duplicate voters, accounting for roughly one in every three registered voters. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar said officials later issued notices to 33.1 lakh people whose names appeared in the draft roll. Of these, officials could not map 13.8 lakh voters to the 2002 SIR, while 19.3 lakh cases involved other logical discrepancies. 31.2 Lakh Cases Resolved By October 26