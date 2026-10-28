Delhi SIR: Over 94% Of Voter Notices Verified, Pending Cases To Be Cleared By November 30
The exercise has prompted questions about voter inclusion, as millions of names disappeared from the draft roll and relatively few applicants filed Form 6.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
New Delhi: In relief for voters who received notices about discrepancies in the electoral rolls during Delhi's Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the election office says it has verified more than 94 per cent of the cases, according to the latest figures.
Of the 33.14 lakh people who received SIR notices, most cases have been cleared for inclusion in the final electoral roll.
The administration is processing the remaining cases and has set November 30 as the deadline to dispose of them.
Understanding The Draft Electoral Roll
The draft electoral roll released on August 31 included these voters' names. However, they were issued separate notices because of "logical discrepancies" in their entries or because their details could not be mapped to the 2002 SIR.
Officials said Delhi had 1.45 crore registered voters when the SIR process began on June 30. By August 31, when the Chief Electoral Officer's office released the draft SIR roll, the number had fallen to 97.5 lakh.
Authorities removed 47.6 lakh names under categories such as absent, shifted, deceased and duplicate voters, accounting for roughly one in every three registered voters.
Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar said officials later issued notices to 33.1 lakh people whose names appeared in the draft roll. Of these, officials could not map 13.8 lakh voters to the 2002 SIR, while 19.3 lakh cases involved other logical discrepancies.
31.2 Lakh Cases Resolved By October 26
According to the Election Commission, it disposed of 31.2 lakh cases, or about 94 per cent of the notices issued, by October 26. These cases have been cleared for inclusion in the final electoral roll.
Nearly all notices in the logical discrepancy category, covering 19.3 lakh cases, have been generated. Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) have collected the required documents as directed by the Election Commission.
Authorities have resolved about 19 lakh cases, accounting for 98 per cent of this category, and completed the process to include them in the final roll.
The Delhi CEO's office said it will dispose of all pending notices by November 30.
Of the 47 lakh voters whose names were removed from the draft roll, only 2.7 lakh people have submitted Form 6, the form used to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll. These applicants include first-time voters and people whose names were missing from the draft roll, which excluded 46.7 lakh people.
The exercise also sent notices to several political figures, VIPs, and ordinary citizens. The notices named Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and senior BJP leader LK Advani. The notices triggered considerable discussion at the administrative level.
With the Election Commission and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) working to resolve the cases, most notices have now been addressed, easing concerns among voters.
The final electoral roll for Delhi is scheduled for publication on December 4, after the SIR exercise is completed. Further steps will follow the Election Commission's directions.
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