ETV Bharat / state

Delhi SIR: Names Of Most Prominent Voters Who Received Notices Cleared After Verification

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) conducts the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) door-to-door voter verification drive at BK Dutt Colony, Jor Bagh, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The details of most of the prominent voters who received notices as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Delhi have been validated through field verification, and their names have been reserved for inclusion in the final electoral roll, poll officials said on Thursday.

BJP stalwart LK Advani, former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and several other prominent figures from across various fields were issued notices over 'discrepancies' in their enumeration forms.

Most of them were issued notices for being "unmapped with last SIR" in Delhi in 2002. Most such prominent persons were voters in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

In the past few days, teams of poll officials, including booth-level officers (BLOs), visited such voters to validate their details through the supporting documents stipulated by the Election Commission (EC), officials said.

After verification, names of such voters were reserved for inclusion in the final electoral rolls of Delhi to be published on November 4, they said.