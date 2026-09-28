Delhi SIR: Names Missing From Draft Voter List, 500-600 Residents Of Kalkaji's Sudhar Camp Receive Notices
Residents say difficulties during form submission and verification have created uncertainty, with several households struggling to understand the status of their electoral records.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 11:57 AM IST|
Updated : September 28, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Concerns have emerged in Delhi's Sudhar Camp in Kalkaji over names missing from the draft voter list and the large number of notices issued under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.
According to the Election Commission (ECI), notices have been issued under categories such as "No Mapping" and "Logical Discrepancy". Residents of Sudhar Camp said around 500-600 people received notices, while several others' names were missing from the draft electoral roll.
Dharmendra, a resident of Sudhar Camp who served as a Booth Level Agent (BLA)-2 during the SIR process, said the area previously had around 2,600 voters. According to him, the new draft list contains more than 1,300 voters, with many names missing and 500-600 residents receiving notices.
He said filling SIR forms had been particularly difficult because many residents in the camp are uneducated. Residents were asked to provide documents and information, following which forms were filled during camps organised in the area.
"Now that the draft list has been released, the names of more than half of the people in our camp have been left out, while many have also received notices," Dharmendra said.
He also raised concerns that BLOs cannot reach every household, leaving residents without notices and unaware of why their names were flagged during the SIR process.
Dharmendra said he had also received a notice stating that his name had a mismatch. He subsequently submitted the required form along with his Aadhaar card, PAN card, previous voter ID and documents related to 2002.
"People are very worried because they are receiving notices related to mapping and are now afraid that their names could eventually be removed from the voter list," he said.
According to Dharmendra, Sudhar Camp earlier had two polling booths, but the number increased to three after the SIR process.
Residents Say Notices Have Reached Some, But Not Others
Another Sudhar Camp resident, Rajpal Mandal, said his name appeared in the new draft list, but he and his wife also received mapping-related notices. Mandal said he had used documents to get his daughter's name added to the voter list and there was no issue with her name appearing in the draft list. However, although his and his wife's names are also present, they have received notices. He said they had not yet received the notices directly from the BLO and learned about them through people in the neighbourhood who were undergoing verification.
Another resident, Ayyappa, said all seven voters in his household were included in the draft list, but he alone received a notice. "I was called by the BLO and given a notice, asking me to fill it out and submit it again. I was told that otherwise my name could be removed from the voter list," Ayyappa said. He said the notice sought photocopies of documents including Aadhaar, PAN and a bank passbook, along with documents related to 2002. He said he would fill out the form and submit it.
BLA Raises Concern Over Delivery Of Notices
Jyotsna Jogia, a BLA-1 who helped residents fill out forms by organising camps at different locations in Sudhar Camp during the SIR process, said the BLO assigned to the area was on leave when the process was underway.
She said she therefore visited households and helped people with the forms. However, with schools currently functioning, the BLO has been unable to reach residents' homes in the same manner, she said.
According to Jogia, this has made it difficult to deliver notices to residents.
"Many people have received notices, but they have still not received them physically. Only a few people have received their notices. Residents are worried because they do not know the deadline for submitting the mapping-related notice," she said.
Jogia said around 50 per cent of the voters remained in Sudhar Camp after the SIR process and several of those voters had also received notices.
"If they fail to fill out and submit the forms within the stipulated time, even more names could be removed. There are now three booths here, but the number of voters has decreased at all three booths," she said.
She also urged authorities to ensure that notices issued to residents are delivered, particularly as time is limited.
Voters Asked To Check Name And Notice Status
The SIR process involves checking and verifying electoral roll data, following which some names have been categorised as ineligible or unverified.
Voters can check their names and notice status through the ECI Portal or the Voter Helpline app.
Those whose names are missing from the list or who have received notices can contact their respective Booth Level Officer (BLO). If a name has been deleted or omitted from the voter list, you can submit Form 6 with the required documents within the stipulated timeframe to seek inclusion in the electoral roll.
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