ETV Bharat / state

Delhi SIR: Names Missing From Draft Voter List, 500-600 Residents Of Kalkaji's Sudhar Camp Receive Notices

Residents in Delhi's Sudhar Camp show the notices issued to them during the Special Intensive Revision process. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Concerns have emerged in Delhi's Sudhar Camp in Kalkaji over names missing from the draft voter list and the large number of notices issued under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

According to the Election Commission (ECI), notices have been issued under categories such as "No Mapping" and "Logical Discrepancy". Residents of Sudhar Camp said around 500-600 people received notices, while several others' names were missing from the draft electoral roll.

Dharmendra, a resident of Sudhar Camp who served as a Booth Level Agent (BLA)-2 during the SIR process, said the area previously had around 2,600 voters. According to him, the new draft list contains more than 1,300 voters, with many names missing and 500-600 residents receiving notices.

Delhi SIR: Names Missing From Draft Voter List, 500-600 Residents Of Kalkaji's Sudhar Camp Receive Notices (ETV Bharat)

He said filling SIR forms had been particularly difficult because many residents in the camp are uneducated. Residents were asked to provide documents and information, following which forms were filled during camps organised in the area.

"Now that the draft list has been released, the names of more than half of the people in our camp have been left out, while many have also received notices," Dharmendra said.

He also raised concerns that BLOs cannot reach every household, leaving residents without notices and unaware of why their names were flagged during the SIR process.

Dharmendra said he had also received a notice stating that his name had a mismatch. He subsequently submitted the required form along with his Aadhaar card, PAN card, previous voter ID and documents related to 2002.

"People are very worried because they are receiving notices related to mapping and are now afraid that their names could eventually be removed from the voter list," he said.

According to Dharmendra, Sudhar Camp earlier had two polling booths, but the number increased to three after the SIR process.

Residents Say Notices Have Reached Some, But Not Others

Another Sudhar Camp resident, Rajpal Mandal, said his name appeared in the new draft list, but he and his wife also received mapping-related notices. Mandal said he had used documents to get his daughter's name added to the voter list and there was no issue with her name appearing in the draft list. However, although his and his wife's names are also present, they have received notices. He said they had not yet received the notices directly from the BLO and learned about them through people in the neighbourhood who were undergoing verification.