ETV Bharat / state

Delhi SIR: Left-Out Voters Get One More Shot At Filling Out Enumeration Forms For Inclusion Into Final Rolls

Representational Image ( PTI )

By PTI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: Around 43.32 lakh Delhi electors whose names were removed from the draft electoral rolls published under the SIR exercise can now fill out and submit fresh enumeration forms to get included in the final rolls, under a special drive launched by the Delhi CEO office. Poll officials said on Tuesday that physical distribution of enumeration forms and submission has started for the left-out voters.

All those electors who were issued forms during the enumeration phase (June 30- August 17) but whose names could not be included in the draft electoral roll on account of being marked as 'ASDD' (Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate) will be provided one more opportunity to get their names included in the final electoral roll, a statement issued by the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) said.

Distribution of enumeration forms and collection of filled-out forms will take place till November 30. These forms will be disposed of by December 10, according to EC instructions. In the draft roll published on August 31, 47.5 lakh out of 1.45 crore names in Delhi's previous electoral roll were removed. Voters marked as ASDD included 43.32 lakh shifted voters, 2.82 lakh deceased voters and 1.45 lakh voters registered as electors at multiple places. Such voters who were marked as shifted, although they resided at the same residence, will be required to submit duly filled enumeration forms along with Annexure-B mentioning the reason for not filing their enumeration forms earlier, the statement said. The enumeration forms can be submitted to booth-level officers (BLOs), electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant EROs (AEROs) concerned, or online through ECINet. Voters who shifted residence within Delhi and were removed from draft rolls will submit alongwith duly filled enumeration forms, Annexure-C indicating their new address and assembly constituency. They do not need to fill Form-8 for shifting residence, it said.