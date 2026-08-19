ETV Bharat / state

Big Relief For Delhi Voters: SIR Deadline Extended Third Time To August 24

New Delhi: The Election Commission has once again extended the deadline for submitting applications in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process for updating the electoral roll, and reorganising polling stations in Delhi. This is the third time the office of Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has extended the deadline to facilitate voters.

According to the CEO's office, voters in Delhi can now submit their forms, linked to specific polling stations, until August 24. Under the revised schedule issued by the Election Commission, the draft electoral roll will now be published on August 31.

Subsequently, the period for filing claims and objections has been revised from August 31 to September 30. The process of resolving these objections will be completed by October 31, 2026, followed by the publication of the final electoral roll on November 4, 2026.

There is still a large number of voters in Delhi (approximately 47 lakh) whose forms could not be submitted due to technical issues or incomplete documentation. The administration's primary objective is to ensure that no eligible citizen is excluded from the voting process and that no ineligible person's name is included in the electoral roll. Notably, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting door-to-door verification under this campaign to maintain data accuracy.