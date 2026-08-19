Big Relief For Delhi Voters: SIR Deadline Extended Third Time To August 24
Deadline for filing claims, objections revised to September 30; resolutions to be completed by October 31; final electoral roll to be published on November 4.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission has once again extended the deadline for submitting applications in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process for updating the electoral roll, and reorganising polling stations in Delhi. This is the third time the office of Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has extended the deadline to facilitate voters.
According to the CEO's office, voters in Delhi can now submit their forms, linked to specific polling stations, until August 24. Under the revised schedule issued by the Election Commission, the draft electoral roll will now be published on August 31.
Subsequently, the period for filing claims and objections has been revised from August 31 to September 30. The process of resolving these objections will be completed by October 31, 2026, followed by the publication of the final electoral roll on November 4, 2026.
There is still a large number of voters in Delhi (approximately 47 lakh) whose forms could not be submitted due to technical issues or incomplete documentation. The administration's primary objective is to ensure that no eligible citizen is excluded from the voting process and that no ineligible person's name is included in the electoral roll. Notably, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting door-to-door verification under this campaign to maintain data accuracy.
How To Check Your Name
Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar has clarified that voters who have already submitted their enrollment forms can check the status of their names in the draft electoral roll to be published on August 31. This list will be made available on the official website, ceodelhi.gov.in. Additionally, voters can use the Election Commission of India's Voter Service Portal or the Voter Helpline App to check their registration status and access other services. If a voter needs to correct their details or add their name, they can submit the form via online channels authorised by the ECI.
According to data from the Election Office as of August 17 (8 PM), 100 per cent of the enumeration forms have been distributed across all districts of Delhi. However, the process of digitising the forms (data entry) is not yet complete.
Status Of Enrollment In Delhi Districts
|District
|Total Voters
|Digitised Forms (%)
|South East
|15,57,289
|56.32%
|Old Delhi
|5,96,699
|66.87%
|North
|9,73,957
|64.15%
|New Delhi
|1,54,192
|60.76%
|Central
|6,97,733
|61.96%
|North Central
|8,15,928
|68.84%
|South West
|13,29,749
|73.16%
|Outer North
|8,32,510
|75.68%
|North West
|12,77,126
|70.89%
|North East
|18,70,748
|70.94%
|East
|16,03,359
|64.37%
|South
|13,45,001
|61.32%
|West
|14,56,008
|73.29%
|Total
|1,45,10,299
|67.18%
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