ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: 3 Killed, 5 Injured As Dumper Trucks Collides With Auto

New Delhi: Three people, including an infant girl and two men, were killed and five others injured after a dumper truck collided with an autorickshaw in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area early Thursday, the Delhi Fire Service said. A three-year-old girl travelling in the autorickshaw escaped unhurt in the accident, which took place near Pusta No. 5 around 5.17 am, they said.

"We got information that a dumper collided with the autorickshaw, leaving several occupants injured," a DFS officer said.

The injured were identified as Raja (32) and Rakhi (30), while the identities of three other injured persons, two men and a woman, were yet to be ascertained. Two unidentified men and an infant girl were declared brought dead at the hospital, taking the death toll to three, he said.

The five injured persons, along with the minor girl who escaped unhurt, were rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by locals and a police control room (PCR) vehicle before the arrival of the fire department teams.

The DFS received information about the road accident and dispatched two water tenders and a quick response vehicle to the spot. An incident response team was also mobilised. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the collision and are verifying the identities of the deceased and injured people.