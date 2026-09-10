ETV Bharat / state

Delhi To Raise 1,1000-Strong SDRF Battalion For Faster Disaster Response

New Delhi: Delhi is set to get its own State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), with the government deciding to raise a dedicated battalion of around 1,100 personnel to ensure faster response to natural and man-made disasters in the national capital.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat and attended by Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Piyush Anand, Inspector General Narendra Bundela and senior officials from various departments.

NDRF officials discussed the proposed structure of the SDRF, including recruitment, training and equipment requirements. The dedicated force will function under the Delhi government and is expected to respond immediately to emergencies without waiting for assistance from external agencies.

NDRF To Train SDRF Personnel

The NDRF will provide specialised training to personnel of the proposed SDRF and assist the Delhi government in selecting and procuring equipment suited to the capital's geographical and operational requirements.

Rekha Gupta also directed officials to prepare and share a comprehensive inventory of disaster-management equipment and details of its storage locations with the concerned departments. The move is aimed at ensuring that rescue equipment can be mobilised without delay during emergencies.

The government will simultaneously strengthen the existing response capacity of the Fire Department and Civil Defence volunteers. Fire personnel will receive specialised training, while Civil Defence volunteers will be trained in modern rescue and disaster-response techniques. The government expects the measures to improve coordination among different agencies and reduce the loss of life and property during disasters.

'SDRF the Need of the Hour'