Delhi To Raise 1,1000-Strong SDRF Battalion For Faster Disaster Response
The NDRF will provide specialised training to SDRF personnel and assist Delhi government in selecting and procuring equipment suited to NCR's geographical and operational requirements.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST|
Updated : September 10, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi is set to get its own State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), with the government deciding to raise a dedicated battalion of around 1,100 personnel to ensure faster response to natural and man-made disasters in the national capital.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat and attended by Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Piyush Anand, Inspector General Narendra Bundela and senior officials from various departments.
NDRF officials discussed the proposed structure of the SDRF, including recruitment, training and equipment requirements. The dedicated force will function under the Delhi government and is expected to respond immediately to emergencies without waiting for assistance from external agencies.
NDRF To Train SDRF Personnel
The NDRF will provide specialised training to personnel of the proposed SDRF and assist the Delhi government in selecting and procuring equipment suited to the capital's geographical and operational requirements.
Rekha Gupta also directed officials to prepare and share a comprehensive inventory of disaster-management equipment and details of its storage locations with the concerned departments. The move is aimed at ensuring that rescue equipment can be mobilised without delay during emergencies.
The government will simultaneously strengthen the existing response capacity of the Fire Department and Civil Defence volunteers. Fire personnel will receive specialised training, while Civil Defence volunteers will be trained in modern rescue and disaster-response techniques. The government expects the measures to improve coordination among different agencies and reduce the loss of life and property during disasters.
'SDRF the Need of the Hour'
Rekha Gupta said having a dedicated SDRF was particularly important for a densely populated metropolis such as Delhi.
"Most states in the country already have their own SDRF. Having our own SDRF is the need of the hour for a metropolis like Delhi," she said.
She also said the initiative had been delayed during previous governments for various reasons, but her government was now moving ahead with it to reduce dependence on external assistance and strengthen Delhi's capacity for immediate disaster response.
She said Delhi's rapidly expanding infrastructure and growing population made preparedness and quick response essential.
"The objective is not merely to provide relief after a disaster, but to prepare Delhi in advance to deal with any situation," she said.
Delhi To Identify Land For NDRF
The meeting also discussed the availability of land in Delhi for the deployment of NDRF battalions. NDRF officials pointed out that the force currently has land on the outskirts of the national capital, but said greater access to central, north and south Delhi would be important for faster mobilisation during emergencies.
Gupta directed the concerned departments to assess land available with the Delhi government and initiate the process of identifying suitable sites for NDRF deployment. The proposed SDRF battalion, along with strengthened Fire Department and Civil Defence capabilities and improved NDRF access, is expected to create a more integrated disaster-response mechanism for the national capital.
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