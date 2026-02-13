ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats For Second Time In A Week, Students Evacuated

New Delhi: The series of bomb threats targeting schools in Delhi-NCR shows no sign of stopping. Once again, panic spread on Friday morning after several schools received bomb threats through e-mails and phone calls.

Upon receiving the information, security agencies went on alert and immediately searched the concerned schools.

First Call At Jhandewalan School

According to information, the first call was received around 9.13 am at BD Tamil Education School in Jhandewalan, where the caller warned of a bomb planted inside the premises. Shortly after this call, reports emerged that a few other schools had received similar messages.

After the threats, school administrations evacuated students and staff as a precaution. In several places, administrators informed parents and sent children to safe locations. Security forces tightened security around schools and increased vigilance in surrounding areas.

Police, Bomb Squad Begin Searches

After the alerts, Delhi Police teams arrived quickly at the affected schools. Bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and investigation experts conducted thorough searches. Delhi Fire Service vehicles were also deployed as a precaution during these operations.