Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats For Second Time In A Week, Students Evacuated
Several Delhi schools received bomb threats via e-mail and phone, prompting evacuations, searches by police, bomb squads and cyber teams.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
New Delhi: The series of bomb threats targeting schools in Delhi-NCR shows no sign of stopping. Once again, panic spread on Friday morning after several schools received bomb threats through e-mails and phone calls.
Upon receiving the information, security agencies went on alert and immediately searched the concerned schools.
First Call At Jhandewalan School
According to information, the first call was received around 9.13 am at BD Tamil Education School in Jhandewalan, where the caller warned of a bomb planted inside the premises. Shortly after this call, reports emerged that a few other schools had received similar messages.
After the threats, school administrations evacuated students and staff as a precaution. In several places, administrators informed parents and sent children to safe locations. Security forces tightened security around schools and increased vigilance in surrounding areas.
Police, Bomb Squad Begin Searches
After the alerts, Delhi Police teams arrived quickly at the affected schools. Bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and investigation experts conducted thorough searches. Delhi Fire Service vehicles were also deployed as a precaution during these operations.
According to officials, no suspicious objects have been found at any of the schools so far. However, the campuses have been vacated until the searches are completed as part of safety measures. The police cyber team has also begun a technical investigation into the threatening e-mails and calls to identify those responsible.
Bomb Threats Second Time This Week
Notably, similar bomb threats were issued to several schools in Delhi two days ago and in previous months as well. Most of those cases later turned out to be hoaxes. However, the incidents have raised concerns among parents and school authorities. After the terror blast incident near the Red Fort, the Delhi Police is treating every alert with utmost seriousness.
Police Assure Strict Action
Police officials stated they are taking repeated threats of this nature seriously. They will take strict action once they identify the culprits. They have also instructed schools to follow security protocols and report any suspicious activity immediately.
Security agencies continue to monitor the situation closely. Officials have evacuated all students safely and urge everyone to remain calm.
