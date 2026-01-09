ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Saket Court Staffer Dies By Suicide, Note Cites Work Pressure; Colleagues Protest

New Delhi: Harish Singh Mahar, a staff member of the Saket District Court in Delhi, died by suicide on Friday. He jumped from the court complex building. The incident triggered shock and anger among the legal fraternity.

The deceased was posted as an Ahlmad, a court official responsible for maintaining records and assisting judicial proceedings, in the court of Judge Nandini Garg. Police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

A suicide note was recovered from the scene. Mahar said the workload had become overwhelming after he took charge as an Ahlmad. It severely affected his mental health. He wrote that he was under constant stress, suffered from overthinking and was unable to sleep properly.

In the note, he revealed he was 60 per cent physically disabled. He found the responsibilities of the post extremely demanding. He said he had been struggling with suicidal thoughts since taking on the role. He chose not to share his mental condition with anyone, believing he would be able to cope.

Mahar also expressed anxiety about his financial future, stating that early retirement was not a viable option because he would not be able to access his pension and other retirement benefits until he turned 60. This uncertainty, he wrote, added to his distress and made him feel trapped.

He urged the judiciary to ensure persons with disabilities are given lighter responsibilities. He said others should not have to endure similar suffering. He reiterated that his decision was voluntary and clearly stated that no one should be held responsible for his death.