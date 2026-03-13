Delhi's Rs 10,000 Crore Yamuna Cleanup At Risk As 35% Sewage Plants Fail Standards: Report
The report found that fecal coliform levels in treated water exceed the permissible limit of 230 MPN/100 ml in several plants.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
New Delhi: A recent report by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) shows that nearly 35% of sewage treatment plants (STPs) are unable to treat water to the required levels. Despite crores being spent to clean the Yamuna River water, STPs under the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) are failing to meet prescribed water quality standards.
According to the DPCC, Delhi operates a total of 37 STPs, out of which 12 have failed to meet water quality norms. These plants treat wastewater from households and industries before discharging it into drains or directly into the Yamuna. However, the report states that even after treatment, the pollution levels in the water remain high in many STPs.
The DPCC’s February monitoring report assessed treated and incoming water in STPs across various parameters, including pH levels, Total Suspended Solids (TSS), Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), oil and grease content, ammonical nitrogen, phosphates, and faecal coliform counts.
The report found that faecal coliform levels in treated water exceed the permissible limit of 230 MPN/100 ml in several plants. For instance, the 15 MGD plant in Mehrauli recorded approximately 24,000 MPN/100 ml; the 5 MGD plant in Piterganj had 18,000 MPN/100 ml; the 2.2 MGD plant in Vasant Kunj recorded 15,000 MPN/100 ml; and the 3 MGD plant in Kondli registered 9,500 MPN/100 ml.
Other major plants also reported high levels. The 25 MGD Yamuna Vihar Phase-3 plant recorded 8,400 MPN/100 ml, and the 10 MGD Yamuna Vihar Phase-1 plant had 1,100 MPN/100 ml.
Read More: