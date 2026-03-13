ETV Bharat / state

Delhi's Rs 10,000 Crore Yamuna Cleanup At Risk As 35% Sewage Plants Fail Standards: Report

New Delhi: A recent report by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) shows that nearly 35% of sewage treatment plants (STPs) are unable to treat water to the required levels. Despite crores being spent to clean the Yamuna River water, STPs under the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) are failing to meet prescribed water quality standards.

According to the DPCC, Delhi operates a total of 37 STPs, out of which 12 have failed to meet water quality norms. These plants treat wastewater from households and industries before discharging it into drains or directly into the Yamuna. However, the report states that even after treatment, the pollution levels in the water remain high in many STPs.