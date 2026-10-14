ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Grants Bail To Accused In Wrestler Sagar Dhankhar Murder Case

New Delhi : Delhi's Rohini court on Wednesday granted Subhash, a co-accused in the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankhar, interim bail for a week to allow him to avail treatment for various ailments.

Additional Sessions Judge Richa Manchanda granted Subhash the bail on a personal bond of Rs 30,000 and two sureties of the same amount. During the hearing, Subhash's lawyer, Rambir Singh, stated the court had previously granted him interim bail on health grounds from April 25 to May 1 this year. He said Subhash still suffers from pain in his lower back and right shoulder, which requires treatment.

Opposing Subhash's interim bail plea, the Delhi Police argued that the charges against him are serious and therefore, granting him bail is not appropriate. The court, after reviewing Subhash's medical report, determined that he needed treatment outside of jail and therefore ordered his release on interim bail.

On August 6, 2021, the court had taken cognizance of the first chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch in the case. On August 2, 2021, the Crime Branch filed the first chargesheet in the case and on the morning of May 23, 2021, Delhi Police arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar from Mundka. On May 15, 2021, the Rohini court issued a non-bailable warrant against Sushil Pahalwan and nine other accused.