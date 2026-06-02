ETV Bharat / state

2020 Northeast Delhi Riots: Karkardooma Court Acquits Five Accused In Murder And Arson Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court has acquitted five men accused in a case related to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. The court ruled that the prosecution failed to establish their involvement in the murder of a local resident despite proving that the victim had been killed.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh of the Karkardooma Court ordered the acquittal of the five accused Lakhpat, Kuldeep, Yogesh, Lalit, and Kuldeep, who had been charged with murder, arson, rioting and robbery.

According to the prosecution, a mob attacked the house of Shiv Vihar resident Anwar on February 25, 2020, during the communal violence that engulfed parts of Northeast Delhi. The mob allegedly looted household belongings, set the house and vehicles on fire, killed Anwar and later burned his body.

During the investigation, police recovered a human leg and other body parts. DNA analysis later confirmed that the remains belonged to Anwar.

While delivering the verdict, the court observed that the prosecution had successfully established that the recovered body parts were Anwar's and that his death was homicidal in nature. However, it held that the evidence presented was insufficient to prove that the five accused were responsible for the killing.