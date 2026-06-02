2020 Northeast Delhi Riots: Karkardooma Court Acquits Five Accused In Murder And Arson Case
A key factor in the acquittal was the contradiction in the statements of eyewitnesses, which weakened the prosecution's arguments
Published : June 2, 2026 at 10:44 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court has acquitted five men accused in a case related to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. The court ruled that the prosecution failed to establish their involvement in the murder of a local resident despite proving that the victim had been killed.
Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh of the Karkardooma Court ordered the acquittal of the five accused Lakhpat, Kuldeep, Yogesh, Lalit, and Kuldeep, who had been charged with murder, arson, rioting and robbery.
According to the prosecution, a mob attacked the house of Shiv Vihar resident Anwar on February 25, 2020, during the communal violence that engulfed parts of Northeast Delhi. The mob allegedly looted household belongings, set the house and vehicles on fire, killed Anwar and later burned his body.
During the investigation, police recovered a human leg and other body parts. DNA analysis later confirmed that the remains belonged to Anwar.
While delivering the verdict, the court observed that the prosecution had successfully established that the recovered body parts were Anwar's and that his death was homicidal in nature. However, it held that the evidence presented was insufficient to prove that the five accused were responsible for the killing.
The court noted that all the accused were residents of Shiv Vihar and Karawal Nagar, and their location records placed them in those areas at the time of the incident. However, the court said this alone could not establish their guilt in the murder case.
The court also expressed reservations about the testimony of complainant Salim. The court found his statement unreliable due to several contradictions. According to the court, inconsistencies in his testimony did not align with the prosecution's overall case.
A key factor in the acquittal was the contradiction in the statements of eyewitnesses, which weakened the prosecution's attempt to directly link the accused to the crime.
In February 2020m riots broke out in Northeast Delhi, which resulted in the deaths of 53 people and left nearly 200 others injured. The riots were one of the deadliest episodes of communal violence in the national capital in recent years.
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