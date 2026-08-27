Delhi Riots Case: Karkardooma Court Acquits 13 Accused In Scrap Dealer's Murder
The court said mere presence in a large crowd did not establish possession of deadly weapons without supporting evidence.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 11:18 AM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court has acquitted 13 accused in the murder of a scrap dealer during the 2020 Delhi riots, observing that none of the witnesses supported the prosecution's case.
Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh of Karkardooma Court passed the order acquitting all 13 accused. The court noted that the accused were allegedly part of an unlawful assembly of around 250 people. Still, the prosecution's evidence failed to establish that they participated in the riots.
The court said merely being part of a crowd could not establish that the accused were armed with deadly weapons unless there was strong evidence to substantiate the allegation.
According to police, a mob involved in arson, murder and looting had killed a 32-year-old scrap dealer. Delhi Police had recorded the statement of Devesh Rajput as an eyewitness in the case, but he turned hostile during the trial.
Some prosecution witnesses did identify certain accused in court, but they could not establish that those accused had killed the scrap dealer or participated in the alleged looting.
On the allegations of hate speech, the court observed that although members of the crowd were allegedly raising slogans such as "Jai Siya Ram" and "Har Har Mahadev", merely raising slogans cannot be treated as an offence unless it amounts to a violation of law.
The court said there was no conclusive evidence establishing that the accused had participated in arson or looting. It consequently acquitted all 13 accused.
The February 2020 communal riots in northeast Delhi left 53 people dead and around 200 injured.
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