ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Riots Case: Karkardooma Court Acquits 13 Accused In Scrap Dealer's Murder

New Delhi: A Delhi court has acquitted 13 accused in the murder of a scrap dealer during the 2020 Delhi riots, observing that none of the witnesses supported the prosecution's case.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh of Karkardooma Court passed the order acquitting all 13 accused. The court noted that the accused were allegedly part of an unlawful assembly of around 250 people. Still, the prosecution's evidence failed to establish that they participated in the riots.

The court said merely being part of a crowd could not establish that the accused were armed with deadly weapons unless there was strong evidence to substantiate the allegation.

According to police, a mob involved in arson, murder and looting had killed a 32-year-old scrap dealer. Delhi Police had recorded the statement of Devesh Rajput as an eyewitness in the case, but he turned hostile during the trial.