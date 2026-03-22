ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Riots Accused Sharjeel Imam Returns To Jehanabad After Six Years

Jehanabad: After getting a 10-day interim bail in the Delhi riots 2020 case, Sharjeel Imam reached his ancestral village, Kako, in Bihar's Jehanabad after six years and celebrated Eid with family. He is facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the alleged conspiracy behind the riots.

Imam was lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail, and the bail was granted by additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Court, considering his family's circumstances, specifically to allow him to visit his ailing mother and attend his brother's wedding. Upon reaching the village, he met with his family members and well-wishers.

His brother, Muzammil Imam, turned emotional as this marks the first instance in six long years of his elder brother being out of jail. "Previously, there was no concrete ground for parole. However, this time, the court understood our situation. An atmosphere of joy prevails in our home, among our relatives, and throughout the village. We have complete faith in the judiciary that, though delayed, justice will certainly be served," Muzammil added.

The Karkardooma court has imposed strict conditions during the bail period by prohibiting Imam from using any social media platform and only meeting with his immediate family members and close relatives. Furthermore, he must remain within a designated location and refrain from engaging in any political activities during the period.