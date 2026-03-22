Delhi Riots Accused Sharjeel Imam Returns To Jehanabad After Six Years
The Karkardooma Court has prohibited him from using any social media platform, directed him to remain in the designated location and refrain from political activities.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Jehanabad: After getting a 10-day interim bail in the Delhi riots 2020 case, Sharjeel Imam reached his ancestral village, Kako, in Bihar's Jehanabad after six years and celebrated Eid with family. He is facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the alleged conspiracy behind the riots.
Imam was lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail, and the bail was granted by additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Court, considering his family's circumstances, specifically to allow him to visit his ailing mother and attend his brother's wedding. Upon reaching the village, he met with his family members and well-wishers.
His brother, Muzammil Imam, turned emotional as this marks the first instance in six long years of his elder brother being out of jail. "Previously, there was no concrete ground for parole. However, this time, the court understood our situation. An atmosphere of joy prevails in our home, among our relatives, and throughout the village. We have complete faith in the judiciary that, though delayed, justice will certainly be served," Muzammil added.
The Karkardooma court has imposed strict conditions during the bail period by prohibiting Imam from using any social media platform and only meeting with his immediate family members and close relatives. Furthermore, he must remain within a designated location and refrain from engaging in any political activities during the period.
His counsel, Ahmed Ibrahim, said in accordance with the court's conditions, two bail bonds worth Rs 50,000 each had to be furnished. " The interim bail is from March 20 to 30. The court has laid down certain bail conditions that must be adhered to. He is permitted to visit only the wedding venue and his residence. He has been allowed to meet solely with his family members and relatives," he added.
He has also been directed to surrender before the Superintendent of the Prison of the concerned jail on the evening of March 30.
According to the Imam's application, the Mehndi ceremony of his brother is scheduled for March 22, followed by the Haldi function on March 24, while the Nikah will take place on March 25 at Hyatt Regency in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar. The wedding reception is scheduled for March 28 at the family residence in Kako.
In his application, Imam stated that he is the groom's sole sibling and that there was no one else available to assist with managing the wedding arrangements. Imam's counsel further submitted that his younger brother is currently the primary caregiver for their ailing mother, and that he wished to spend time with her and support the family during the wedding period.
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