ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Retired Navy Officer Duped Of Rs 29.50 Lakh, Grandson Among Two Held

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man allegedly cheated his 87-year-old grandfather, a retired Indian Navy personnel, of Rs 29.50 lakh in connivance with his friend, to spend the money on luxury trips, partying and other extravagant expenses, police said on Wednesday.

The two accused, identified as Abhishek Raghav and Tushar Chaudhary, both aged 22, were caught in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, they said. The victim has been identified as Jagdish Singh.

The fraud came to light after his son, Ashwani Raghav, lodged a complaint alleging that unauthorised withdrawals and deductions had been made from his father's bank account between April and October this year. During the investigation, the police found that Rs 29.50 lakh had been fraudulently withdrawn from the elderly man's account, they said.

A probe into the financial transactions revealed that Rs 9.26 lakh had been transferred to a bank account held by Abhishek, while Rs 20.24 lakh was credited to a bank account belonging to Tushar, police said.

The investigation revealed that Abhishek, who is the complainant's son and the victim's grandson, had allegedly misused his grandfather's bank account details and conspired with his friend to siphon off the money. His mobile number was also linked to the elderly man's bank account, they said.